Hamazkayin Boston, the Weekly, and the MIT Armenian Society to Screen ‘Singing in Exile’ in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (A.W.)—The Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society Boston chapter will present a screening of “Singing in Exile” (Nathalie Rossetti and Turi Finocchiaro, 2015) on April 19, at 7 p.m. The screening is organized in collaboration with the Armenian Weekly newspaper and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Armenian Society, and will take place at MIT (Room 4-270).

The suggested donation for the April 19 event is $10, which can be paid through the following link: goo.gl/xzZFrQ

The prize-winning documentary follows Aram and Virginia Kerovpyan, a Diasporan Armenian couple, as they transmit an ancestral, endangered singing tradition to a troupe of European actors (Teatr Zar).

During the process of creating a new play, the couple takes the company on a trip to Anatolia where the Armenian civilization has been destroyed. Along the way, the questioning of the actors brings to the forefront the wealth of this culture: singing becomes a language of creation and sharing, the breath of life.

The film touches subtly upon the Armenian Cause, showing the loss of the homeland and myriad folk and church traditions, while also leaving the viewer with the hope that these traditions can still be taught and can continue to nourish those who come into contact with them.

Watch the film’s trailer below:

DVDs of “Singing in Exile” can be purchased at: https://akn-chant.org/en/film