Hamazkayin Boston Holds General Meeting, Elects New Executive

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The annual general meeting of the Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society Boston chapter took place at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center of Watertown on Feb. 15. The meeting, which was called by the Hamazkayin Eastern United States Regional Executive, focused on developing a program of activities for the upcoming fiscal year.

The chapter also elected a new executive body comprised of Khajag Mgrdichian (chair), Verginie Touloumian (vice chair), Samuel Chakmakjian (secretary), Raffi Zargarian (treasurer), Tatoul Badalian (adviser), Laure Astourian (adviser), and Vazrik Chiloyan (adviser).

“The newly elected executive calls on the Armenian youth of Boston to join us in our mission of maintaining, advancing, and spreading the Armenian culture,” read a part of the statement released by the executive.