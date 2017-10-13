ARS Appoints Verginie Touloumian as Executive Director

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Central Executive announced on Oct. 13 the appointment of Ms. Verginie Touloumian of Los Angeles to the position of executive director of the ARS Inc. international office.

A dedicated, fully qualified community leader and tireless activist, Touloumian has already relocated to Boston from Los Angeles and has begun her tenure.

“I am very excited and honored to serve as the new executive director of the ARS, with total commitment to the mission of this international, nonprofit organization dedicated to advance the humanitarian needs of Armenians and non-Armenians worldwide to new heights of achievement,” Touloumian said.

After graduating from Rose and Alex Pilibos school, Touloumian obtained her B.A. in business management from Woodbury University. She holds a certificate in human resources management from Loyola Marymount University and a Master’s degree in management and leadership from Pepperdine University.

During her time at Pepperdine, she was selected to participate in a study-abroad program at the University of Oxford and was assigned to provide management consultations to the Los Angeles Mission’s Anne Douglas Center for Women. Most recently, Verginie was the project coordinator and the Armenian Studies (Hai Tahd) teacher at Rose and Alex Pilibos.

Touloumian was an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Western United States, where she served on the Central Executive as secretary and vice chairperson, and on the Glendale “Roupen” chapter executive as a secretary and a chairperson. She has also chaired AYF’s “With Our Soldiers” Program, the United Human Rights Council, the Educational Council, and the 100 Days of Action Project.

She has participated in the AYF Youth Corps and Camp Javakhk programs, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) United Nations Internship, and recently participated in a Calouste Gulbenkian Conference in France. Touloumian has also actively contributed to Haytoug Magazine, Woodbury’s Armenian Student Association, and the ARF Shant Student Association.

As the executive director of the International Office—the nerve center of the organization—Touloumian will be managing the activities of all ARS entities in 26 countries around the globe; she will help oversee strategic operations for the ARS, plan long-term projects, and strengthen the organization’s activism through outreach and advisory assistance.

“All members of the Central Executive Board share my enthusiasm in welcoming this worthy addition to the Central Office staff,” said ARS Inc. Chairperson Caroline Chamavonian. “Beyond any doubt, Verginie, with her youthful energy and innovative ideas, will enhance the productive performance of the Central Office, in all its functions.”

Established in 1910, the ARS operates in 26 countries, serving the humanitarian needs of Armenians and non-Armenians alike. Through its avowed mission and numerous philanthropic projects, the organization has empowered women to make an impact on their communities and has promoted education, health, and humanitarian aid.

The ARS Inc. International Office can be contacted by phone at 617-926-5892 and by email at ceb@ars1910.org.