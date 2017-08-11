Dan Yessian’s ‘An Armenian Trilogy’ to Be Performed by the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra

Award-winning composer, producer, musician, and founder of Yessian Music Inc. Dan Yessian is a titan in the commercial music industry. His internationally renowned company—with offices in Farmington Hills, Mich., and in New York, Los Angeles, and Hamburg, Germany—produces original music for television, film, advertising, themed entertainment, and virtual reality applications.

United Airlines, Mercedes Benz, Ford, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Nintendo, Disney, and TV shows like Sunday Night Football, Timeless, and Emerald City are just a few of his clients. The company recently provided the music for the new One World Observatory at the former World Trade Center in New York.

Now Yessian’s music passion has taken another turn. Writing at a piano previously owned by Burt Bacharach, Yessian has paid homage to his Armenian heritage with a classical composition, which will be premiered by the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra in Armenia’s capital city, Yerevan, on Oct. 14.

Dan was asked to write music to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide , and this is the first time the fully orchestrated version of “An Armenian Trilogy” will be performed. The composition is divided into three movements: The Freedom, The Fear, and The Faith.

In addition, a powerful and moving song, I See Wings, will be included in the concert: The song was written using music from the third part of the trilogy, in collaboration with songwriter David Barrett (One Shining Moment).

Dan will be traveling to Yerevan with his family ahead of the concert—his first time visiting the country where his grandparents were born, a land and its history he heard so much about growing up. “Armenia has called out to me all my life, and writing ‘An Armenian Trilogy’ has allowed me to explore my roots through music. While my early musical years were spend writing jingles, this is my musical legacy.”

For more information on Dan and the concert, go to www.armeniantrilogy.com.