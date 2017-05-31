Poem: We Have Not Forgotten

In 1944, Soviet Armenian writer Gevorg Abov wrote a poem entitled, “Menk Chenk Moratsel” («Մենք չենք մոռացել» – “We Have Not Forgotten”). In his poem, he criticized the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) and its entire membership for being traitors of the Armenian nation and its people.

“Menk Chenk Moratsel” touched a nerve with renowned Armenian author Andranik Tzarukian. His response to Abov came in the form of a lengthy, powerful poem entitled, “Tught ar Yerevan” («Թուղթ առ Երեւան» – “Letter to Yerevan,” 1945).

Although Abov had addressed his poem to the entire ARF, Tzarukian felt it was his responsibility to respond and to disclaim Abov.

On the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia (1918-1920), the Armenian Weekly announced that it will be periodically publishing the English translation of “Tught ar Yerevan.”

Below is the translation of Abov’s “Menk Chenk Moratsel” (“We Have Not Forgotten”).

***

We Have Not Forgotten

Mother with lost son,

Sons orphaned,

Famine-haunted

Phantasms

In our ravaged land…

By whose betrayal?

We have not forgotten!

Who had sold

To the ravenous wolf

Our people and

Nailed to the rock

Bleeding and naked

Young and the old?

We have not forgotten!

You! Dahsnak hounds,

Who forced the Armenian

Peasant to his knees

And emptied your Mauser

Up his heart…That,

We have not forgotten!

You had spread both

Blood and blaze

For the blood-thirsty

Black Moloch of yours

To share a tidbit

Of his vast plunder…

That, we have not forgotten!

That you turned

Into the gory

Hounds of war

Of vile Fascism, licking

The bloody paw

Of the hyena…

We have not forgotten!

We do not forget,

That we shall banish you

From the face of the earth

Along with Fascism

With no trace of you left…

No!

We have not forgotten.

Gevorg Abov

Yerevan, 1944

Translated by Tatul Sonentz-Papazian and Rupen Janbazian