AYF Member Anoush Krafian Hurdling Towards Track Laurels

By Franklin B. Tucker

BELMONT, Mass. (The Belmontonian)—After missing out of a Division 3 indoor championship by one-hundredth of a second, Belmont High School’s Anoush Krafian showed she hasn’t slowed down in the spring rain as the junior won the 100 meter hurdles at the prestigious Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association’s Girls Coaches Invitational Track and Field meet held May 13 at Sharon High School.

Krafian took the win running away from the pack in 15.12 seconds, distancing Wellesley’s Isabelle Winkelman by more than half a second. Her performance was nearly equal to the top hurdler in eastern Massachusetts, Plymouth South’s senior Madelyn Sessler, who won the Andover Invitational in 15.04 on May 13.

The Belmont native also finished 12th in the long jump at the meet.

Krafian and her Belmont teammates on Girls and Boys Outdoor Track will now head to the Middlesex League championship on May 16 before heading to the Division 3 meet.

Krafian, who lost to junior Caitlyn Halloran of Hopkinton High in the 55-meter hurdle Division 3 indoor finals by .01 second before finishing a disappointing 7th in the state indoors, could battle her rivals in the outdoor states and possibly the state Heptathlon championship, a seven-event competition. At the indoor pentathlon championships (five events), Krafian took 6th behind both Halloran (3rd) and Sessler (4th).

Editor’s note: This article first appeared in The Belmontonian on May 16. Krafian is a member of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter.