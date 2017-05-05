ANC of Rhode Island Spearheads Several Successful Armenian Genocide Events in April

The Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island (ANC-RI) Organized an Unprecedented Four Separate Flag Raising Ceremonies

April 20 – Cranston, R.I.

The Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island (ANC-RI) held the annual flag raising ceremony at the Cranston City Hall council chambers, where a near capacity crowd gathered. Mayor Allan Fung, who has supported the Armenian cause since he took office, welcomed the attendees and shared his comments regarding our struggle to get the Armenian Genocide its proper recognition at all levels of government. He introduced Providence Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Senior Chapter President and Providence Homenetmen member Raffi Rachdouni to serve as the master of ceremonies.

After opening remarks by Rachdouni, Taleen Donoyan (AYF and Homenetmen) and Alysha Phillips (AYF) sang the U.S. National Anthem. Der Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church began the program with an opening prayer. U.S. Senator Jack Reed was next to the podium. Senator Reed spoke about his many trips to Armenia and Artsakh. He said he plans to go to Turkey soon. He promised to let the Turkish President Erdogan know how he feels about the importance of that country recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

State Treasurer Seth Magaziner spoke about how on such a solemn occasion, Armenians should rejoice as they have survived and contribute to the vibrancy and success of our state and nation. Former legislator Aram Garabedian, who has been a champion of the Armenian cause for decades, spoke about the legislation he introduced in 2000 regarding Genocide Education and made special reference to State Representative Katherine Kazarian, who was present and has taken this project even further. He noted that Rhode Island is at the head of the class as far as joining arms with the Jewish community and others that have suffered man’s inhumanity to man. Also present was Representative Bobby Nardolillo of Coventry.

Hrag Arakelian was then asked to share a message from the ANC-RI. He spoke of the organization’s work, including but not limited to the flag raisings and the flag sponsors program.

Providence AYF Junior Chapter President and Homenetmen member Anahid Donoyan spoke on behalf of the youth. Her message was that when we reached the 100-year mark of the genocide, that was just the beginning of getting us the recognition and reparations we have been waiting for and of how Pope Francis took our struggle to a new level and of Catholicos Aram I and his message that this is the “Year of Renewal.”

Mayor Fung then introduced the honoree, Mr. Robert Harootunian, an active member of the R.I. Armenian community for decades, a person who was on the ground level as the Armenian Martyrs’ Monument was being envisioned. He has been active in city (Providence and Cranston) politics for most of his life. Mr. Harootunian was humbled to be this year’s recipient and accepted the honor in memory of his parents, Siroon and Hagop Harootunian, survivors, who lost their entire families and came to this country and started anew. Robert has served the U.S. as an Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired as a Lt. Colonel.

Citations were presented to him by Rachdouni from U.S. Senator Reed, Congressman Jim Langevin, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin and State Senator Hanna Gallo.

A closing prayer was given by Arch Priest Gomidas Baghsarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church. Also present representing the clergy was Badveli Hagop Manjelikian of the Armenian Evangelical Church.

The Providence Homenetmen scouts served as honor guard and led the crowd to the flag pole where the flag was raised as the scouts sang the Armenian National Anthem.

Refreshments followed on the first floor of the city hall.

April 21- North Providence, R.I.

The Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island (ANC-RI) held the annual flag raising ceremony at the North Providence Town Hall council chambers, where a near capacity crowd had gathered. Mayor Charles Lombardi, who has supported our cause since he took office, welcomed the attendees and shared his comments regarding the Armenian people’s struggle to get the Armenian Genocide its proper recognition.

He introduced Council President Dino Autiello to serve as the master of ceremonies. After opening remarks from the Council President, he asked that the Homenetmen Scouts lead the pledge of allegiance. The scouts followed with the singing of the Armenian National Anthem.

Steve Elmasian then spoke on behalf of the ANC-RI. He spoke of organization’s work including but not limited to the flag raisings and the flag sponsors program. U.S. Congressman David Cicilline, who has been one of the Armenian community’s greatest friends in Washington, spoke of the importance of this solemn occasion and like Senator Jack Reed, vowed to let the President of Turkey know his feelings when he visits there in the near future. He has also made numerous trips to Armenia and Artsakh. He noted that Armenians as a people have done well in spite of their tragic history and contribute to the well-being of their state and nation.

Former legislator Aram Garabedian, who has been a champion of the Armenian cause for decades, spoke about legislation he introduced in 2000 regarding Genocide Education and made special reference to State Representative Katherine Kazarian, who was present and has taken this project even further. He noted once again that Rhode Island is at the head of the class as far as joining arms with the Jewish community and others that have suffered man’s inhumanity to man.

Mayor Lombardi then introduced the honoree, Mrs. Hazel Kizirian, an active member of the R.I. Armenian community since moving here from Massena, N.Y. after marrying former postmaster Harry Kizirian. She and her late husband played an important role with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization for decades.

Mrs. Kizirian spoke of how humbled and honored she was to represent the Armenian community of North Providence.

Citations were presented to her by Council Pres. Autiello from Senator Jack Reed, Congressman Jim Langevin, and Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

A closing prayer was given by Badveli Hagop Manjelikian of the Armenian Evangelical Church. Arch Priest Gomidas Baghsarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church was also present representing the clergy.

The crowd proceeded downstairs and the flag was raised by Hazel’s great-granddaughter, Erin Distefano, which made the honoree especially proud.

Refreshments followed on the first floor of the town hall.

April 24 – East Providence, R.I.

The ANC-RI held its first ever flag raising ceremony at the City Hall in East Providence. Present were a number of city officials including Assistant Mayor Robert Britto, Police Chief Christopher Parella, Fire Chief Oscar Elmasian, Councilman Brian Faria, State Representative Katherine Kazarian, Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian, Honorable Aram Garabedian, Town Clerk Kim Casci and locals from the city.

Der Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church began with a prayer. He was followed by Assistant Mayor Britto, who was honored to host such a solemn event in his city. Ani Haroian, ANC-RI Chairperson thanked the city for hosting our event. Steve Elmasian spoke about the mission of the ANCA.

The American and Armenian national anthems were played on the violin by Hagop Amanian and refreshments followed inside the city hall.

April 28 – Warwick, RI

The Armenian National Committee of RI (ANC-RI) returned to the City of Warwick after a short hiatus for a flag raising ceremony at the city hall. Mayor Scott Avedisian served as host and served emcee, in the second largest city in Rhode Island. A nice crowd had gathered at the city council chambers when Der Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church began the evening with an opening prayer. Mayor Avedisian asked Sevan Donoian to speak on behalf of the ANC-RI. Former elected official Aram Garabedian, who has been present at all of ANC-RI’s events for decades then shared his comments.

Citations from Senator Jack Reed, Congressman Jim Langevin and Attorney General Peter Kilmartin were then presented by Mayor Avedisian to the evening’s honoree, Mr. Peter “Doc” Bedrosian, who was humbled for being chosen to represent the Armenians of Warwick.

Mayor Avedisian spoke of Doc’s life’s accomplishments as an owner (40 years) of a factory, and especially of his involvement with the AYF and Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church.

State Representative Katherine Kazarian then spoke. She echoed Mayor Avedisian’s comments about Doc, emphasizing the point that along with all of his accomplishments, he is a great man, who has always been there for her since she decided to run for office as a young woman. Doc shared his thoughts of gratitude toward the committee and thanked those that helped him reach his goals.

The flag raising then took place followed by a closing prayer from Arch Priest Gomidas Baghsarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church. Refreshments followed in the mayor’s office, putting a close to the ANC-RI flag raising ceremonies for 2017.

