Another Armenian Serviceman Killed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)— Armenian serviceman Gor Hovhannisyan (b. 1993) was killed by Azerbaijani fire at around 2:45 p.m. on March 31, just three days after serviceman Artak Rafaekyan (b. 1997) was killed in the eastern direction of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh)-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC).

According to a statement released by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, Hovhannisyan’s death also occurred on the eastern direction of the LoC.

The Ministry expressed its grief and offered condolences to Hovhannisyan’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers, and announced that it has launched an investigation into the incident.

On the night of March 30-31, Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regiment over 60 times, firing over 850 shots with different caliber weapons towards Armenian positions.

Artsakh Defense Army Forces took the necessary measures to quell the Azerbaijani offensive, according to the Ministry statement.