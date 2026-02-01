Homenetmen Eastern Region U.S.A. scouting: 2025 in review

The past scouting year was one of growth, learning, service and unforgettable memories across the Homenetmen Eastern Region. Each chapter experienced a unique and meaningful year, shaped by dedication to scouting values, Armenian identity and community involvement. From weekly havaks (gatherings) and educational programming to panagoums (camps), fundraisers and cultural events, our scouts continued to strengthen their bonds as kouyrs and yeghpayrs while proudly representing Homenetmen.

The following reports highlight accomplishments, milestones and special moments from each chapter throughout the year.

Providence

2025 was a year full of exciting events and gatherings for the Providence Homenetmen Scouts. We started the year with our annual lock-in sleepover. It was the perfect opportunity to spend time with all our scouts and give our youngest kayleegs and ardzveegs an opportunity to experience camp-like memories during the winter months. We spent the day doing activities and ended the night with an indoor kharougahantes (campfire program).

In February, we held an oath ceremony, where our scouts got to show off their leadership skills to members of the local community and supporters.

During the spring, our kayleegs and ardzveegs learned wood carving and burning techniques. At the end of the session, they put their handcrafting skills to the test by making different carvings to display. Among the carvings and burnings were Armenian monuments, Mount Ararat and, of course, the Homenetmen and Scouts logos. Scouts also made palm crosses during one havak, which were handed out at church on Palm Sunday.

Our scouts participated in several April 24 commemoration events as honor guard and flag bearers. In May, we held our annual carnival fundraiser, a great way to close out the scouting year and kick off summer. We spent the day playing games, winning prizes and enjoying time with our scouts and community.

During the summer, we sent 16 scouts to the Eastern Region panagoum in Boston. They used their creativity to compose songs and ganches (group chants), build their panagavayr ashdarag, host a kharouyg and set up a table of all things Rhode Island-themed on daghavar day. The following weekend, we hosted our local Providence panagoum at Camp Haiastan, with 40 scouts in attendance. We also held an oath ceremony and put together a kharougahantes for parents and supporters.

Weekly gatherings resumed in September, and we started the year outdoors with each other. Throughout the fall months, we went apple picking, held a costume party and had different themed havaks for all of our scouts to strengthen their scouting and leadership skills. Our older scouts also attended a Jamboree preparatory seminar in Washington, D.C.

In November, we hosted a Thanksgiving dinner to raise funds for Armenian orphans. The proceeds will be hand delivered in person next summer during the Pan Homenetmen scout camp in Armenia. We ended our scouting year with a Christmas party and a special visit from Santa.

Providence gatherings have been educational and full of different activities to keep our scouts engaged, while growing their commitment to both Homenetmen and Armenian identity. We look forward to the year ahead and are excited to see what 2026 brings!

Boston:

This past year has been a joyful adventure filled with learning, laughter, growth, memories and lots of fun for the Homenetmen Boston Chapter. One major highlight was the chapter’s first local lock-in panagoum, which proved highly successful and strengthened bonds among scouts. Our chapter continues to grow weekly and welcomes new members into our close-knit community.

Gagoughtatigs

Our Gagoughatigs explored the basis of nature by learning about the life cycle of plants, planting their own seeds, decorating their own pots and taking them home to watch them grow each day. They celebrated Armenian heritage in the most delicious way: by learning how to make mante together and filming their very own step-by-step cooking video. They even had the chance to make pancakes, proving that scouts can engage in various forms of hands-on activities, as well as adventure.

Our time outdoors was just as exciting. Scouts learned how to recognize hiking and campsite signs, then put that knowledge to the test during a scavenger hunt around the building. Along the way, they enjoyed Armenian songs, ganches and a special visit from a guest reader and Boston executive member, Meghri Karajelian, who shared Armenian children’s stories that reminded us of who we are and where we come from.

And most meaningful of all, scouts learned why we call each other kouyr and yeghpayr, sister and brother. They also discovered the significance behind the colors of our Armenian flag and the reason Armenian Scouting was created: to preserve our identity, strengthen our unity and help every young scout grow with pride and purpose.

Kayligs and Ardzvigs

This has been such an exciting year for the Kayligs and Ardzvigs. They began the year by learning core scouting rules — the “Hing Hotvatznere,” exploring the different terrains of Armenia and practicing how to build a sturdy shelter. They even created flags for each of their lines, which represents each person in that respective line.

As the year went on, they engaged in various crafts and hands-on activities, learning first aid skills, building a slingshot and working on mapmaking skills. Scouts also learned the song “Akhpers Ou Yes,” which became one of their top songs of the year.

Lastly, ganches made every havak feel so special. Favorites were “Ale, Ale, Ah,” “Homenetmenagan Scoutner Enk” and “Zunta.” So much energy and excitement was channeled to the group each week. We can’t wait to see all the great things our Kayligs and Ardzvigs will accomplish over the next scouting year!

Ari and Arenoushes

Over the last year, the Ari and Arenoush groups engaged in meaningful learning, centered on various different topics including Armenian heritage, history and shared values. With that, they dove deeper and explored Armenian history, the founding and mission of Homenetmen and the important roles of freedom fighters (fedayis) in preserving Armenian identity and resilience. With educational discussions and debates, they strengthened group cohesion and morale, and learned new ganches and patriotic songs, which helped build unity and pride.

One of the many highlights of the year was learning “Lerner Hayreni,” which became a shared favorite, due to the connection it has to our homeland. Scouts eligible to participate in the 13th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree in 2026 spent their time fulfilling requirements and achieving higher ranks.

Overall, this year was both educational and uplifting, helping the group grow stronger while reinforcing our identity as scouts.

Our chapter leaders

Sonia Ourfalian, K. Vickie Bazarbashian, K. Ani Ourfalian, K. Rubina Vosbigian, Y. Hovig Jamsakian, K. Nina Vosbigian and K. Marie Bazarbashian

Washington, D.C.:

This past year has been exceptional for Homenetmen Washington, D.C., as we participated in numerous events and strengthened our bonds as a community. We held havaks every Saturday for two hours, featuring educational lectures, learning traditional songs and enjoying quality time together.

We kicked off the year with our annual Valentine’s Day dance, which was a tremendous success and provided scouts an opportunity to connect outside of regular havak time. In March, we hosted a lock-in following the yearly Lenten Dinner, where nearly all our scouts read excerpts from the Bible. The lock-in was a memorable experience, featuring a mock rendition of Squid Game, hartsagoum and moments that created lifelong memories.

April proved to be an especially busy month for the D.C. chapter. Given our proximity to the nation’s capital, it’s crucial for us to demonstrate our support and advocacy, which we did through our visit to Congress. We turned out in impressive numbers at the April 24 commemoration, leading the march with our flags held high. In June, we held our local panagoum, an event that will be remembered for years to come. We enjoyed hiking, building ashdarags and deepening our connections as kouyrs and yeghpayrs.

This year, our already close-knit community grew even stronger, with members organizing lunches and meet-ups outside of scouts to spend additional time together. We also demonstrated our commitment to our church by volunteering at the bazaar, helping with flower arrangements and supporting various activities.

In October, we hosted our annual Halloween Party, a lively celebration filled with music, games and festive spirit. Everyone arrived in full costume, making for an unforgettable evening. In December, we showcased what we learned throughout the year to our community in our Yertman Araougoutyun and concluded with an Ari-Arenoush dance. We look forward to making next year equally memorable!

Detroit:

This past year was a big one for the Homenetmen of Detroit. Our chapter grew, not only in members, but in unity. Our weekly havaks became something everyone looked forward to; a place where scouts could dive deeper into their culture and heritage through conversation, lectures and even games.

Scouts absorbed a great deal of knowledge beyond just surface level basics regarding Armenia. These gatherings consisted of many lectures — some even coming from the scouts — and fun lessons to keep the youth involved. Havaks brought strong unforgettable bonds within our community that our scouts will never take for granted.

Our New Year’s Eve party was the perfect way to start off the year. The night was filled with endless energy and brought together families and members. The DJ brought people to the floor, and the evening’s excitement set the stage for an auspicious year ahead.

In May, Detroit held a local panagoum, giving everyone a chance to spend time outdoors and learn new skills, such as tying knots and setting up a tent. Scouts took part in games that encouraged teamwork and communication skills. On their hike, they had the opportunity to appreciate nature and learn practical outdoor skills.

Over the past few months, our scouts have been preparing for their Pen Gark exam, in the hopes it would send them to this year’s 2026 jamboree, as well as creating a new HMEM Detroit crewneck to raise money. Each havak consisted of beautifully planned educational that highlighted all there is to know for our scout to succeed.

The most important thing our scouts have learned is the importance of leadership, communication and what it is to be a true scout.

New Jersey:

Homenetmen New Jersey Scouting chapter enjoyed another year of continued growth and stability, increasing its number of scouts and strengthening its program. The chapter began the scouting year with 45 scouts and proudly grew to 65 active members by December, a clear reflection of the dedication of our scouts and leaders and steadfast support from families and the wider community. The chapter hosted weekly havaks and multiple seminars and camps, while also working closely with sister organizations and the Sts. Vartanantz Church.

Weekly havaks

Continuing tradition, our weekly havaks have remained the beating heart of our chapter. Held every Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., they gave scouts a consistent space to learn, grow and connect. Scouts learned essential scouting skills, such as tying various knots, teamwork strategies and modes of leadership, alongside traditional songs, dances and history, strengthening their connection to Armenian culture. Havaks also served as key preparation time for larger events, including jamboree, while helping scouts build confidence and lasting friendships.

A major focus throughout the year was preparing our scouts for their Pen Gark. They worked diligently during havaks to study scouting knowledge, practice skills and support one another through the process. Leaders guided them through both the technical and personal responsibilities that come with earning Pen Gark, emphasizing leadership, commitment and service.

Over the course of the year, 12 scouts would achieve their Pen Gark. Watching our scouts grow and successfully reach this milestone was a proud moment for the entire chapter. Additionally, we were fortunate to have developed a fanfare group, led by longtime scout Kouyr Araz Avakian, which performed at multiple events and community functions, bringing increased energy, music and pride to every gathering.

Community involvement

Community involvement remained an integral part of our chapter’s identity, with our scouts proudly participating in various aspects of community life.

In February, they interviewed the new pastor of our church, Sts. Vartanantz, Very Rev. Fr. Vatche Balekjian, gaining valuable insight into his life, career, pastoral journey and vision for our community. In April, we welcomed Y. Toros, the Khmpabed of the New York chapter, who worked with our Aris and Arenoushes on new knots and led exciting rally races. That same month, our scouts participated in three Armenian Genocide commemorations, in conjunction with various sister and community organizations.

April proved to be even busier, as our annual Easter bake sale gave scouts an opportunity to fundraise a record-breaking amount for our chapter in anticipation of the Jamboree. In September, our community welcomed back the former pastor of our church, now-Bishop of the Armenian Church of Greece, Surpazan Sahag Yemishyan, who presided over the Badarak, with a group of scouts participating in the Divine Liturgy and welcoming His Excellency.

Over the course of the year, we also hosted two local panagoums and held two sleepover panagoums at our community center, allowing scouts to bond outside of regular havaks and create a space for additional meaningful connections. Our scouts were also fortunate to participate in the wedding, as honor guard, of our former Pokh-Khmpabed Anahid Kesheshian-Margossian.

November was just as busy and exciting, with our scouts preparing for their Pen Gark and our leaders participating in the planning of our chapter’s 50th Anniversary Gala. New Jersey hosted the annual Homenetmen Eastern Region executive meetings, bringing together multiple chapters from various communities across the region, culminating with a triumphant, sold-out 50th Anniversary Gala for our chapter that featured singer Joseph Krikorian; we also honored two veteran Homenetmen members of our community the same evening.

As the only Homenetmen chapter in New Jersey, we look forward to continuing to grow, to serve our community and to build even stronger bonds in the year ahead.

New York:

The Homenetmen NY Scouting Group had a great year marked by growth, engagement and meaningful programming, rooted in the values of scouting and Armenian heritage. This year, the group grew to 22 Cub Scouts. To better support varying age groups and learning needs, the unit introduced dual meetings, enhancing participation and program effectiveness. In addition, approximately 10 virtual (Zoom) educational sessions were conducted for Ari Arenoush, expanding access to both scouting and cultural education. Two falafel breakfast fundraisers were organized, one in February and the other in November, with proceeds supporting scouting activities, educational materials and program development.

Our scouts also participated in a variety of experiential and skill-building activities. On March 8, we had a rock climbing activity with 22 participants. In October, all the scouts went to the iFLY indoor skydiving experience with 15 participants. The following month, they participated in the St. Sarkis “Faith and Family” special sermon, reinforcing faith-based and community values.

Throughout the year, the group conducted numerous educational sessions covering:

The human respiratory system

Survival skills, water purification, shelter building and cooking

Sportsmanship and teamwork

The Battle of Avarayr

Microscope construction and usage

Armenian history, including studies on strong Armenian women

These sessions aligned with scouting objectives and cultural education goals. Senior scouts undertook two major hands-on projects, which emphasized leadership, collaboration and applied learning:

Older boys began construction of a self-propelled, gas-powered wooden go-kart

Older girls initiated a large-scale papier-mâché project featuring the Homenetmen and scouting logo

From June 20 to 22, the group hosted its Third Annual Summer Camp. The program was enriched by the participation of Yeghpayr Megerditch and Yeghpayr Nareg from New Jersey, whose guidance and support were greatly appreciated. The scouting year concluded with the annual Christmas celebration, featuring a themed program titled “Mission: Help Santa Save Christmas” designed to promote teamwork, creativity and community spirit.

The Homenetmen NY Scouting Group concludes the year with strong membership, diverse programming and continued commitment to the ideals of scouting, Armenian heritage and community service. We look forward to building upon this foundation in the coming year!

Conclusion

As this scouting year comes to a close, it is clear that every chapter contributed to the strength and spirit of the Homenetmen Eastern Region. Through teamwork, leadership, service and cultural pride, our scouts demonstrated what it truly means to live by Homenetmen values.

Whether through community outreach, educational growth, outdoor experiences or regional events, each chapter left a meaningful mark on the year. We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to grow, inspire and prepare for another impactful year ahead.