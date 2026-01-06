Revelation of Vastanik Manough Adoian (Arshile Gorky)  

The following is a biographical narrative poem, dedicated to the author’s great-uncle and fine artist Marvin Julian, Gorky’s early art teacher.

Deep in the lap of evening

I drink your imagery

which seeps into my center

where ancestral ages are awakening —

questions formulating

that do not fit

into language

that I speak —

questions ripening,

not yet uttered aloud.

However your words, Vastanik, caress

as they expose your purpose —

which you described…

“An artist is left to resurrect his ancient role as the uncoverer and the interpreter, but never the recorder of life’s secrets.”

Armenian man who sprung from the Tigris-Euphrates

one with nature and the cosmos —

“life’s secrets,” charmed and tortured you.

As a boy, the Turks slaughtered

your four grandparents,

six uncles,

three aunts,

during the Armenian massacres —

your mother and you were herded in the death march

one hundred and fifty miles

through the smoldering deserts of Mesopotamia

as the mountains bared witness

leaving behind from Mosul to Aleppo —

roads paved with hands of Armenian children.

Sparing your blood, Vastanik

life’s secrets forever stung

your empty arms —

where your beautiful Mamig starved to death.

Armenian man who sprung from the Tigris-Euphrates

escaped to North America with your sister

sheltering among Watertown’s diaspora

where life’s secrets bestowed you

the language of painting —

the ultimate crime of silence

inside you,

all your relations taken from you

held in distant memory

of Ararat and Van.

“All my vital memories are of my first years; these were the days when I smelt the bread, saw my first red poppy, the moon; the innocent seeing: since then, these memories have become iconography: the shapes, even the colors; millstone, red earth, yellow wheat field, apricots.”

Inventing yourself in New York

City of immigrants —

you called yourself, “Gorky,”

meaning, “bitter”

in the likes of Maxim Gorky, writer and activist

of naturalism and social realism,

while studying master painters in museum halls,

your devoted brush strokes came to fulfill your Mother’s wish —

for you, to be a poet —

transforming memory and reflection

from your empty arms —

into empty spaces

with color, shapes and lines —

undefined

by circumstance or convention

while drowning in the vulgarization of nature

which surrounded you —

you spoke of the chronic ignorance.

“My beloved ones,” he spoke, “one must recognize that an Armenian in America is indeed a strange creature. But I am an Armenian and a man must be himself.”

Brother Vastanik, if you were still here —

I would seek your presence,

deep in the lap of evening

revelation —

and return your words to you, in which you wrote to your symbolic brother…

“I wish that I were sitting next to you now, so that we could have a nice conversation, discuss everything from mountains to valleys.”

So, I am making you up too…

we would sit on the cusp of life’s secrets —

in a park among dapples of grape leaves

you would teach us…Armenian Americans…

“The great art of our people lies hidden in the ruins and amid the daily life of remote villages.”

Your breath warm with inner landscapes

of home,

hitting the cool air

dropping secrets lightly from your mouth,

rooting to my center —

that is calling

would unfold to you….

I mourn this loss —

of you, Vastanik,

Life’s burning secrets followed you

raging in a fire

that devastated your art studio

ripping away

your paintings —

the voices of the ultimate crime

of silence inside you —

manifested to cancer.

Two years later, Arshile Gorky —

victim of a broken neck

in a grave automobile accident

that crushed your dreams —

the only currency you ever had,

paralyzing your painting arm

and salvation

from an orphaned survivor

that had adopted you —

an identity and language

of imagination…

“The stuff of thought is the seed of the artist.” Gorky shared, “Dreams form the bristles of the artist’s brush. As the eye functions as the brain’s sentry, I communicate my innermost perceptions through the art, my worldview.”

Deserted by your wife and daughters,

to escape the poverty

that clung to you from Turkish persecution —

to the Great Depression of the 1930s

man who called himself, “Bitter,”

though never weak, never tired —

in such short time

gave to the world a legacy —

abstract expressionism

from ashes you evolved rainbows

but life’s secrets ravished them

leaving you absent

of any relation, left —

to life.

“Goodbye My Loved’s,” wrote Vastanik

across a crate in white chalk —

in his barn studio,

where his body was found hanging.

Brother Vastanik passed into the night life —

to receive his mother and Ararat.

There are no answers

to my questions —

so I am listening to your language

making lasting impressions

of painted suffering words

and liberation —

Vastanik Manough Adoian

left behind

to speak.

“André Breton once said of his friend, ‘Gorky is for me the first painter to whom this secret has been completely revealed.’ — The Eye Spring

1991, 2025 ©

In honor of Watertown’s centennial commemoration of Arshile Gorky and the Armenian Museum of America’s current exhibition — and inspired by her great-uncle Marvin Julian’s relationship with Gorky — Laura, whose father, Frederick F. Margosian, was a museum co-founder and trustee, deepened her research to produce a newly revised edition while preserving the original tenor. https://www.armenianmuseum.org/arshile-gorky