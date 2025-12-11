Hasmik Mekanejian to direct “Christmas at the Cathedral”

NEW YORK — St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral will present its annual Christmas program on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. in the cathedral sanctuary (630 Second Avenue, New York). Held under the auspices of His Grace Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese, the program has become a beloved and spiritually uplifting tradition that welcomes the holiday season and the New Year.

This year’s concert will feature the St. Vartan Cathedral Choir, along with guest vocalists and musicians. Soloists include Vagharshak Ohanyan, Anahit Zakaryan, Anoosh Barclay, Christopher Nazarian, Alvard Mayilyan, Nune Melikian, Hasmik Asatryan, Maria Sahakian, Zovinar Aghavian, Stephanie Keledjian and Eva Papazian.

The program will be directed by Hasmik Mekanejian, daughter of the late Maestro Khoren Mekanejian, who served as the Diocese’s director of music ministry for three decades.

Hasmik holds degrees in music and conducting from the Armenian Pedagogical State University and Yerevan State Conservatory. A former soloist with the Armenian National Radio Chamber Choir, she is widely recognized for her interpretive depth, expressive stage presence and dedicated stewardship of Armenian sacred music. She continues to share the rich repertoire of Armenian sharagans with the community every Sunday at St. Vartan Cathedral.

The evening will also feature Deacon Ari Terjanian on organ, a string quartet and students of the St. Vartan Cathedral Sunday School, adding to a festive program that ushers in the New Year with joy and reverence.

Tickets are $45 and available online at https://givebutter.com/christmascathedral.