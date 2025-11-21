Machu Picchu inspires Arthur Hagopian’s new fantasy novel

The magnificent megalithic structures at Peru’s Machu Picchu form the backdrop for a new fantasy, “At the Turning of the Wall,” by Australian-Armenian author Arthur Hagopian.

A thousand years ago, a mysterious people built a megalithic city within a city and named it Quatzatollen. Driven by the urge to unravel its secrets, Golod, a popular teacher and accomplished builder, embarks on a quest. He is trailed by Miraqanda, an accidental traveler and a lost, victimized youth seeking redemption.

The trek is far from a walk in the park. Each milestone and signpost leads them into greater serendipity, which helps forge the bond between the two disparate characters.

Golod and Miraqanda eventually stumble upon the city but discover that its massive gate opens only once a year, with access restricted to children — and birds. They can fly at will over the walls: who can stop them?

Miraqanda proves a fascinating, though sometimes difficult, companion. He challenges Golod, who takes it upon himself to guide Miraqanda toward recognizing his own abilities and uncovering hidden talents.

When three other motivated figures appear, the road is paved for Golod and Miraqanda to attain their mission. Bonnaseret, the dean of the college; Akapea, a shrewd artist and businessman; and Johan, a master builder, all join in facilitating the two seekers’ vision.

As an architect, Golod’s unbridled vision is translated into concrete reality with the creation of a skylight on the roof of the Big City Museum, an unheard-of-feat at the time.

As a teacher, he helps his students reach new heights of creativity and inculcates in them the values of sharing and human kindness. In the process, he wins over the rudderless class bully and entrusts him with the care and protection of a blind classmate.

For himself, Golod desires very little, his footsteps raising not even the slightest plume of dust as he moves along the highway of his life.

It is this intrinsic abiding humanity that comes most into focus and pervades the undertone of the book. Golod helps a developmentally disabled child climb out of darkness into the fascinating world of reading. Miraqanda saves a homeless girl’s life and an itinerant healer prevents the death of a wolf sharing her cave.

Perhaps one of the most endearing characters is Golod’s blind student, to whom the trees speak of their joys and fears as he walks barefoot through the forest.

“At the Turning of the Wall” was published on November 15, 2025, and is available for purchase online.