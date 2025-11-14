Youth

AYF-YOARF Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter to celebrate 55th anniversary at annual November Dance

A flashback of the Nigosian Band playing a Detroit AYF Olympic Hookup in the 1980s (Photo courtesy of Greg Nigoghosian)

The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter will mark its 55th anniversary during the annual November Dance on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, starting at 8:00 p.m. EST. The event, held at the Regency Manor and Banquet Center (25228 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, Mich. 48034), promises a night of celebration, remembrance and community spirit, honoring the chapter’s legacy while looking toward the future.

Established in 1970 and named after Kopernik Tandourjian, who was a longtime community leader and Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau member, the Detroit chapter has long advanced ARF’s mission through educational programs, Hai Tahd advocacy, social activities, athletics and cultural initiatives. This milestone event will recognize Detroit’s AYF-YOARF Olympics Kings and Queens, acknowledge recipients of the Varadian Spirit Award and feature the unveiling of the legendary AYF-YOARF Trophy, retired by the chapter and now returned to the community.

The evening will kick off with live performances by the Nigosian Band, featuring Ara Topouzian, John Tosoian and Gerry Gerjekian, with a special appearance by Hachig Kazarian. The energy will build as the incomparable Elie Berberian takes the stage. Attendees can enjoy an open buffet of light Armenian specialties, appetizers and desserts, alongside a cash bar offering beer, wine, soft and mixed drinks. Cocktail attire is recommended, with a nod to Saturday night AYF Olympics flair.

“This gathering is a homecoming for AYF-YOARF alumni and a chance to celebrate our shared dedication to the Armenian Cause,” said Ungerouhi Sophia Kazarian, who is leading the efforts to organize the event. “We invite our members and the entire community to join us in honoring the generations who built our chapter and inspiring the next.”

Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/NOVDANCE25, with prices at $70 for AYF-YOARF members and $100 for adult guests. Generous donation tiers — from Silver Crown ($100) to Diamond Crown ($1,000) — provide perks such as reserved tickets, social media shoutouts and event ads. 

For more information or bookings, contact U. Garod Hamakordzian at (248) 707-4208 or detroit@ayf.org.

Photo of Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Senior Chapter Executive

Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Senior Chapter Executive

The AYF-YOARF Detroit "Kopernik Tandourjian" Senior Chapter has long been a cornerstone of the Armenian community in the Greater Detroit area, proudly carrying forward the legacy of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) since its early days. Named in honor of Mr. Tandourjian, a founding member of the AYF in 1933-1934, the chapter is deeply rooted in the organization's mission to unite Armenian youth and foster a profound connection to our heritage through its five pillars: educational, Hai Tahd, social, athletic and cultural. The DKT chapter is committed to leading year-round initiatives, from educational seminars and cultural celebrations to athletic competitions and advocacy efforts, all aimed at empowering our youth and advancing the Armenian Cause.

