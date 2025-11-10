DiasporaAnnouncements

Edgar Elbakyan to present “Armenia at the Crossroads” in Watertown

ARF Sardarabad BostonNovember 10, 2025Last Updated: November 10, 2025
Watertown, Mass. — The ARF Sardarabad Gomideh of Boston is hosting an in-person event to present the current situation in Armenia. This free and open online event will be held on Tuesday, November 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Papken Suni Armenian American Social Club (76 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, Mass.).

The event will feature Edgar Elbakyan, a scholar of Armenian political thought and governance, co-founder of the Armenian Project, and former adviser to the President of Armenia on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Elbakyan’s presentation is entitled “Armenia at the Crossroads: Power, Faith and National Continuity.”

Elbakyan holds an M.A. in International Relations from Yerevan State University. Throughout his career, he has taught at Yerevan State University, the Russian-Armenian University and Artsakh’s Mesrop Mashtots University and has been a scholar-in-residence at Arizona State University. He is currently preparing to defend his Ph.D. dissertation on the formation of politico-military leadership during the First (Victorious) Artsakh War. He has also held state positions in both Armenia and Artsakh, including service as adviser to the President of Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Elbakyan is a co-founder of the “Armenian Project” (est. 2020), a nonprofit organization devoted to national education, youth empowerment and civic renewal. Balancing academic work with national and social service, he frequently engages with diaspora communities.

The audience will have the opportunity to engage the speaker in a Q&A session following the presentation. For all questions and additional information, please contact the ARF Sardarabad Gomideh of Boston at sardarabad@arfeastusa.com.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) is an Armenian political party founded in 1890 by Christapor Mikaelian, Stepan Zorian and Simon Zavarian. Today, the party operates in Armenia, Artsakh and all countries with an Armenian Diaspora. The ARF has served the Armenian nation during its worst hours and has given birth to numerous national heroes and organizations that have and continue to tend to the advocacy, educational, social and youth needs of the Armenian Diaspora following the Armenian Genocide.

