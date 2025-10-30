Poetry

Մախամ Չունիմ (Makham choonim)

Mark GavoorOctober 30, 2025Last Updated: October 30, 2025
0 1 minute read
Mount Ararat from Charents' Arch (Wikimedia Commons)

if…
i could only imagine it
i can’t even

an ideal, a concept,
a perfection i want
to improvise for you
better than any poem
better than any letter
better than any
mere word or melody

a taksim, a chant,
an older than old-school lament,
the good kind, that brings us to
a peace you so need and deserve

it’s there, etched in our souls
coded in our dna
i am not good enough
or worthy enough, not able,
to extract it and even less able
to play it…

it is there, i feel it
it is sweet
    but not too sweet
it is sad
    but not too sad
it is joyful
    but not very happy

Related Articles

in a maqam no one
    has ever heard or played
but sounding so very
    familiar

so very familiar…

Tags
Mark GavoorOctober 30, 2025Last Updated: October 30, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Mark Gavoor

Mark Gavoor

Mark Gavoor is Associate Professor of Operations Management in the School of Business and Nonprofit Management at North Park University in Chicago. He is an avid blogger and oud player.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

Mother Lucia

October 9, 2025

Sunday, October 25, 2020: Artsakh on the radio

October 1, 2025

Peace is greedy

September 18, 2025

Finally Home

September 3, 2025
Back to top button