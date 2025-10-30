Poetry
Մախամ Չունիմ (Makham choonim)
if…
i could only imagine it
i can’t even
an ideal, a concept,
a perfection i want
to improvise for you
better than any poem
better than any letter
better than any
mere word or melody
a taksim, a chant,
an older than old-school lament,
the good kind, that brings us to
a peace you so need and deserve
it’s there, etched in our souls
coded in our dna
i am not good enough
or worthy enough, not able,
to extract it and even less able
to play it…
it is there, i feel it
it is sweet
but not too sweet
it is sad
but not too sad
it is joyful
but not very happy
in a maqam no one
has ever heard or played
but sounding so very
familiar
so very familiar…