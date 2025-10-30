Մախամ Չունիմ (Makham choonim)

if…

i could only imagine it

i can’t even

an ideal, a concept,

a perfection i want

to improvise for you

better than any poem

better than any letter

better than any

mere word or melody

a taksim, a chant,

an older than old-school lament,

the good kind, that brings us to

a peace you so need and deserve

it’s there, etched in our souls

coded in our dna

i am not good enough

or worthy enough, not able,

to extract it and even less able

to play it…

it is there, i feel it

it is sweet

but not too sweet

it is sad

but not too sad

it is joyful

but not very happy

in a maqam no one

has ever heard or played

but sounding so very

familiar

so very familiar…