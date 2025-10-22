ARS Shogher Chapter of Houston celebrates 45 years of service

HOUSTON, Texas — The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Western USA, Shogher Chapter of Houston, Texas, celebrated the 115th anniversary of the ARS and its own 45th Anniversary on October 18, 2025, at the St. Kevork Armenian Church, Hekimian Hall.

This joyous occasion was attended by ARS of Western USA Regional Executive Chairperson Christina Amirian Khanjian and Corresponding Secretary, Rita Hintlian, along with ARS Shogher members and supporters.

Opening prayers were delivered by Rev. Father Martiros Hakobyan, while Vrouyr Frankian played the dual role of Master of Ceremonies and ARF Serop Aghpur Committee representative.

Welcoming remarks were made by Souzanne Ouzounian, ARS Shogher Chapter Executive Chairperson. Ungerouhi Ouzounian reminded the attendees of the programs from hot meals to sponsorships for the children of fallen heroes, health clinics and housing for displaced families of Artsakh (Hearths of Hope), as well as the Amanor (New Year’s) program. These programs disseminate hope and joy to people all over the world.

On behalf of the Regional Executive, Christina Amirian Khanjian congratulated the Shogher Chapter on its 45th anniversary, remembering those who helped establish the chapter but are no longer with us.

Ungerouhi Christina remarked that the ARS mission continues to be upheld. Even after 115 years, the ARS is still raising funds for hot meal programs and [orphaned] children of fallen heroes. Along with supporting international programs, she provided insights about local scholarships and other assistance programs conducted in the region with 85 employees working in social services, counseling and one-day schools. The region also boasts over 1,200 volunteers. She concluded her message by urging the new generation to join the ranks of the Shogher Chapter and congratulated the chapter members for a job well done (vartskerneet gadar).

Ungh. Khanjian was joined by Ungh. Hintlian and the rest of the chapter members, when she presented Ungh. Ouzounian with a plaque commemorating the 45th year of service.

An oath ceremony for two new members was held with Ungh. Ouzounian as the godmother, which was followed by the distribution of service pins to nine long-time members (15, 20, 30 and 35+).

Entertainment included traditional Armenian dancing performed by the Ashkhena Dance Ensemble of Austin, Texas. The hall had a festive atmosphere, especially since so many children were attending the event. After all, they represent the future of the Houston community.