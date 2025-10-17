NAASR celebrates 70th with successful endowment launch

On Saturday, October 4, the National Association of Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) held its 70th Anniversary Gala, “Building the Future of Armenian Studies,” at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston. An enthusiastic crowd of over 350 attendees came to celebrate the organization’s decades of work to shape the academic landscape of Armenian Studies in the United States and abroad. The distinguished audience included supporters and academic leaders from across the country, as well as students and special guests.

The John Baboian Trio entertained the guests with their lovely Armenian melodies during the cocktail reception before the start of the gala program. The Emcees for the evening, Dr. Nora Lessersohn and Dr. Thomas Simsarian Dolan, led the program, which began with an invocation by the Very Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian of St. Stephen’s Armenian Church in Watertown, Mass. Both Lessersohn and Dolan remarked on their ties to NAASR as researchers who have benefited from the organization’s support, while Fr. Hrant noted that “there is only one NAASR. We can attest that it is indeed irreplaceable.”

Remarks emphasize past and present impact, future vision

Dr. Sharon Chekijian, who co-chaired the gala organizing committee with fellow NAASR Board Member Margaret Mgrublian, emphasized that “in our virtually connected world, NAASR has created a community,” and recognized the efforts of the entire gala committee.

In his remarks, NAASR’s Board Chair Ara Araz laid out plans to establish key endowments that will allow NAASR to “focus fully on its bold initiatives, new partnerships and the expansion of our mission.” He announced that the evening had raised over $3 million, bringing the current endowment to $6.7 million, making the goal to reach $10 million by NAASR’s 75th anniversary on that is “achievable, and one that we can exceed.”

In closing, Araz stated, “Like the 59 community members who signed NAASR’s articles of incorporation in 1955, we will work fiercely to expand the limits of what is possible by delivering and supporting insightful programming and amplifying the essential work of those in this room and of others around the world.”

NAASR’s Vice Chair, Dr. Henry Theriault, spoke on the enduring personal and professional connection he has had for 35 years to NAASR and stressed that the organization is “not just about studying Armenian culture, politics and history — it is the engine of the never-ending renewal of Armenian identity despite the challenges of the past and present.”

The final speaker of the first half of the program was Marc A. Mamigonian, NAASR’s Director of Academic Affairs. Mamigonian looked back at the NAASR Founders and posed the question, “Why did they do it?” The answer — an answer he explained applies today as much as 70 years ago — is that only through the establishment of permanent chairs and centers at universities and permanent entities such as NAASR will Armenian Studies be able to continue to grow, flourish and weather the storms in academia.

Mamigonian also paid tribute to special honorees who have made exceptional contributions to NAASR, Armenian Studies and the Armenian community: Dr. Anny Bakalian, Dr. Kevork Bardakjian, Sandra Jurigian, David Kherdian, Dr. Robert Mirak (posthumously), Ruth Thomasian and Dr. Khachig Tölölyan.

Keynote speaker Dr. Anthony Marx

After the dinner and a special video presentation, the keynote speaker, Dr. Anthony W. Marx, President and CEO of the New York Public Library, gave a talk about the vital role of libraries and cultural institutions in preserving truth, scholarship and identity in an era of misinformation and division. Drawing parallels between the missions of NAASR and the New York Public Library, he paid tribute to Vartan Gregorian’s enduring legacy, stating that “Vartan Gregorian’s vision lives on in every reader, scholar and student who walks through our doors,” and he emphasized the importance of protecting access to knowledge and cultural memory for future generations.

Honorary Chairs Pamela Avedisian and Yervant Chekijian honored

Dr. Marx was followed by Nancy Kolligian, NAASR’s longest serving Board Member and a former Board Chair, who made a special presentation to dedicated NAASR supporters, the Honorary Chairs of the evening, Pamela Avedisian and Yervant Chekijian. Noting that “We honor all those whose dedication has allowed us to advance Armenian Studies — but our two Honorary Chairs occupy a particularly special place in that legacy,” Kolligian welcomed the two to the lectern.

Pamela Avedisian paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Edward Avedisian, and declared that “more than ever, it is essential to share Armenia’s rich history with the world — to educate those unfamiliar with the immense contributions the Armenian people have made throughout the centuries and to counter false narratives that may distort that legacy.”

Chekijian remarked that “When I retired, I asked the next generation to build upon the accomplishments of those who came before us — including my own. I am very pleased to see that today’s Board is composed of an exceptionally accomplished group of individuals with a tremendous wealth of knowledge, and I am confident they will do just that.”

As the program came to a close, all were invited into the foyer for an after-party where cake and cognac were served and the La Vie En Rose Band, featuring Violette, played a medley of Charles Aznavour songs.

For more information about NAASR and its work in support of Armenian Studies, visit www.naasr.org.