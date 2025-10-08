The Region in Brief

Armenia

The Shirak Diocese’s Archbishop, Mikael Ajapahyan, has been sentenced to two years in prison, following a high-profile trial that his legal team claims is politically motivated.

Attorney Ara Zohrabyan, speaking to reporters after the verdict was announced, said the ruling came as no surprise. “This outcome was predictable. Archbishop Mikael expected this and was spiritually prepared. From the beginning, he has maintained that he is the target of a political prosecution,” Zohrabyan stated, adding that the defense will appeal the decision.

In an earlier hearing, the prosecution had requested a 2.5-year prison sentence. The court ultimately handed down a two-year term, upholding the pre-trial detention measure.

Days before, the court had found Archbishop Mikael guilty, though the specific charges have not been detailed in public statements. The Archbishop, commenting briefly on the decision, told supporters: “Don’t worry — it will all be fine.”

Following the sentencing, Zohrabyan criticized the trial proceedings, alleging procedural violations. “We saw clear and deliberate breaches by the judge to secure this outcome,” he said. “It’s obvious to us that the aim is to keep Archbishop Mikael in custody until the elections. This could not be more clear.”

Artsakh

Luis Moreno Ocampo, the first Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has published an expert opinion challenging the impartiality of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) regarding its Opinion No. 46/2024, which found that former State Minister of Artsakh, businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan’s detention by Azerbaijan was not arbitrary.

Ocampo claims the ruling may be compromised due to a conflict of interest involving the WGAD’s current Chair-Rapporteur, Ukrainian lawyer Hanna Yudkivska. He highlights that Yudkivska is a partner at Equity Law Firm, which represents Azerbaijan’s state oil company, SOCAR, in Ukraine — indicating a direct financial link to the Azerbaijani government.

“She should have recused herself from all Azerbaijan-related cases,” Ocampo asserts, citing UN ethical guidelines that require recusal in situations involving financial or professional conflicts. He also references WGAD’s own working methods, which prohibit participation in cases where impartiality is in question.

Additionally, Ocampo points to Yudkivska’s spouse’s alleged close political and personal ties to Azerbaijani officials, further raising concerns about potential bias.

Given these issues, Ocampo recommends that the WGAD revoke Opinion No. 46/2024 and allow the original petitioner to refile the case for a fresh review. He urges the Working Group to publicly clarify how the case was handled, whether Yudkivska disclosed her firm’s ties to SOCAR and if any internal measures were taken to address the conflict.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized the importance of military strength as the cornerstone of national independence and territorial integrity during the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala. According to Azerbaijani media reports, Aliyev stated, “In today’s world, military power is the main factor ensuring a country’s independence and territorial integrity.”

Referring to the preliminary peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan signed at the White House two months ago, Aliyev claimed it would transform the South Caucasus into a “zone of peace.” He also highlighted the joint call made during the Washington Summit for the formal closure of the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures — later confirmed by an OSCE decision on September 1 — as the final step in resolving the legacy of past conflicts.

Aliyev described the opening of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” as another key outcome of the summit, calling it a vital new transport route within both the Middle Corridor and the North-South transport framework.

However, the Washington Declaration does not refer to a “Zangezur Corridor.” Instead, it outlines the Trans-Regional Infrastructure for Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative, which envisions a transport link connecting mainland Azerbaijan to the Nakhichevan exclave through Armenian territory. Under the agreement, the United States is granted exclusive development rights for 99 years.

Importantly, the TRIPP framework explicitly reaffirms Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction over all infrastructure on its territory and obligates the parties to open transportation links in line with these principles. Despite this, Azerbaijani leadership continues to refer to the project as the “Zangezur Corridor” — a term implying extraterritorial control and raising concerns over potential claims on Armenian sovereign territory.

Georgia

Political tensions in Georgia have deepened following local elections marred by unrest, opposition boycotts and government crackdowns. On Monday, prosecutors charged five prominent opposition leaders with attempting to overthrow the government, following Saturday’s mass protests and clashes in the capital, Tbilisi.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed 13 arrests related to the violence. A smaller fraction of demonstrators reportedly tried to breach the presidential palace shortly before polls closed. Riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them. Authorities say an investigation is underway into “calls to violently alter Georgia’s constitutional order.”

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze described the events as an attempted coup and pledged further arrests, stating, “No one will go unpunished.” Georgia’s State Security Service also claimed it uncovered a cache of weapons linked to a Georgian national allegedly coordinating with Ukrainian fighters.

The protests coincided with local elections, seen as a major test for the ruling Georgian Dream party amid growing concerns over democratic backsliding. Despite the boycott by most opposition parties, Georgian Dream secured sweeping victories in mayoral and municipal council races, according to the election commission.

Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that relocating the nation’s capital from Tehran is no longer a matter of choice, but a strategic necessity. “During a previous meeting, I proposed moving the capital to the Persian Gulf region,” Pezeshkian said. “At the time, the idea was met with criticism in the media. But today, given the challenges we face, it is clear that this proposal is not optional — it is an obligation.”

The president did not elaborate on a specific timeline or destination, but emphasized that the central government would fully support the initiative both administratively and politically. “Authorities will do everything in their power to lay the groundwork for increased efforts and activity in the provinces,” he noted.

The statement marks a renewed push for decentralization in Iran, amid mounting concerns over Tehran’s overpopulation, environmental pressures and vulnerability to natural disasters.

Turkey

A trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia is set to take place in Ankara. The talks will focus on deepening strategic cooperation and advancing regional defense initiatives among the three partner nations.

The agenda includes discussions on enhancing trilateral military collaboration, strengthening regional security frameworks and reviewing joint strategic priorities. Bilateral meetings are also scheduled between Georgia’s Defense Minister and his Turkish and Azerbaijani counterparts. Following the talks, the defense ministers are expected to sign a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation.

These trilateral defense consultations are held annually on a rotating basis between the three countries. This year’s meeting is hosted by Turkey, with Azerbaijan set to host the next round in 2026.