In memory of Raymond Davidian

Raymond Davidian passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, October 4. 2025, at the age of 87. Born and raised in Worcester, Mass., he was the beloved son of the late Diramayr Rose and Dirahayr Arthur Davidian, brother of the late Rev. Fr. Dajad Davidian and Yeretzgin Rosemarie Davidian. He is survived by his brother, Albert Davidian and his wife Patty.

He was the devoted father of Lori Kashgegian and her husband, Mark; loving grandfather of Christina Beaulieu and her husband Thomas; Caroline Murphy and her husband Gabe; his great-grandchildren, Scarlett Beaulieu and Beckham Murphy; and loving uncle of Ari, Raymond, Susan, Sara, Paul and Angela. He is also survived by several dear cousins and friends.

Raymond’s professional life, characterized by his exceptional career in the government sector — specifically, the transportation division as senior manager of software development — exemplified his unwavering commitment to public service.

Ray also served in the US Army from 1955-59 in many locations around the US. However, the core of Ray’s existence was his profound love for his family — a trait he inherited from his mother, Diramayr Rose Davidian. The final 18 years of his life were spent residing with his cherished daughter Lori and Mark, weaving countless unforgettable memories together. His home held a special place — a personal corner designed by Ray himself, where he converted the walls into a mini family museum, adorned with pictures of his loved ones. He took great pride in this museum and always enjoyed showing it off to visitors.

Raymond’s family time resonated with rich laughter, the exchange of stories, jokes and immense joy. Walking along his father’s path — a fun-loving person and a survivor of the Armenian genocide, Ray had countless stories to relay, further enriching family gatherings and deepening their shared love for each other. Raymond’s interactions with his father, full of light-hearted banter and humor, cemented their bond and unified their family.

An avid traveler, Ray’s love for his Armenian heritage deepened with his journey to his Armenian homeland with his family. Ray also made frequent visits to his family and cousins in France, thereby expanding his family-oriented values beyond borders. Ray’s delight in exploring unfamiliar territories and cultures with his family colored their lives with so many memories and experiences.

Additionally, Ray was an integral part of an active Armenian American Civic club in Worcester, where he found companionship amongst Armenian men who echoed his passion for life. This club offered much more than camaraderie — it provided an oasis for brotherhood, laughter, unforgettable memories and spirited card games.

Beyond loving family get-togethers, Raymond’s generosity was limitless. He derived immense pleasure helping those in need. Ray also loved treating his family to splendid dinners at iconic city restaurants and captivating moments on Lake Winnipesaukee’s shores. So many memories were made there every summer. His love for his family remained constant no matter when or where he was.

Ray, who carried his mother’s inherent warmth and giving spirit, was a man known for his wisdom, intellect and humor. His aptitude for friendly games with his family often led to his triumph, fostering fond memories that his family will forever hold dear.

A character at heart, Ray’s warm spirit and exceptional intelligence will be profoundly missed, his legacy — deeply rooted in his love for family and his zest for life — will continue to encourage and live on in those fortunate to have known him.

Funeral service will be held at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, Mass. on Thursday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m, following visiting hour at Saint James Armenian Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery and arrangements will be by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, both in Watertown.

At the request of the family, please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Saint James Armenian Church or Armenia Tree Project.