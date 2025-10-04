ANCA welcomes Trump’s commitment to returning Artsakh refugees, releasing Armenian hostages, protecting Christian holy sites

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In response to months of sustained Armenian Caucus pressure and relentless Armenian American advocacy, the Trump-Vance Administration, this past week — in an unprecedented move — announced that the United States is actively encouraging both Yerevan and Baku to ensure “the return of ethnic Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh,” reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The September 25, 2025 letter articulating this newly announced Trump-Vance policy — signed by Paul D. Guaglianone of the State Department’s Bureau of Legislative Affairs — also explained that the United States is “closely monitoring the trials of detained ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan, and — in a previously undisclosed move — confirmed that “officials at U.S. Embassy Baku attend legal proceedings whenever possible.” Guaglianone closed by affirming that the State Department continues “to call on the Azerbaijani government to protect Armenian heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“We welcome the commitments undertaken by the Trump-Vance Administration in its response to a bipartisan letter signed by 87 members of the Armenian Caucus, and are already working with our Congressional allies, coalition partners and community activists to translate these commitments into concrete action,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Our hard-fought progress on each of these fronts — Artsakh refugees, Armenian hostages and Christian churches — is a tribute to our collective resilience, our enduring resolve in the face of Yerevan’s indifference and Azerbaijan’s intense opposition.”

The Congressional Armenian Caucus letter, spearheaded by co-chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and David Valadao (R-CA), emphasized: “We urge you to engage all parties in this unresolved conflict to ensure the collective, protected and dignified return of forcibly displaced Armenians to their indigenous homeland of Nagorno Karabakh. Taking this action is in direct accordance with international law and in pursuit of a just and lasting peace in the region.” The letter documents the consequences of Azerbaijan’s 2023 blockade and military assault on Artsakh, which “forcibly displaced the region’s entire Christian Armenian population of 120,000 people.” It further details how, following the assault, Azerbaijan “engaged in the systematic destruction of Christian Armenian cultural heritage sites,” and conducted “the widespread ransacking and demolition of civilian property and public infrastructure, in an attempt to deny the possibility of return.” Citing international precedents, the letter states: “The right of populations displaced by war to return to their homes is a fundamental principle of international law.” It also references a December 2023 International Court of Justice order compelling Azerbaijan to ensure the safe and secure return of Artsakh’s Armenian population.

Over the past several months, Armenian American advocates and supporters sent more than 100,000 emails and calls through ANCA national, regional and local platforms, urging legislators to co-sign the letter. Additionally, ANCA’s Leo Sarkisian and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan summer interns visited over 400 Congressional offices on a weekly basis, providing fact sheets and making the case for a U.S.-backed right of return policy for Artsakh genocide survivors. These priorities were also advanced during the ANCA’s September 2025 fly-in Advocacy Days.

The Armenian Caucus letter specifically urged the Administration to support the Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh, a diplomatic measure adopted by the Swiss Parliament to “establish an international negotiation platform to mediate a safe, secure and internationally guaranteed return of Armenians.” The Swiss initiative was prominently discussed during a standing-room-only Congressional briefing on July 10, which brought together over 200 Capitol Hill staffers, human rights advocates and policy experts. The event featured remarks from Swiss Parliamentarians Erich Vontobel and Lukas Reimann, Christian Solidarity International President Dr. John Eibner and former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian. Mark Milosch, Republican Staff Director for Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ), the co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission opened the event and ANCA policy director Alex Galitsky moderated a robust question and answer session.

Joining Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and David Valadao (R-CA) in cosigning the letter were Representatives: Gabe Amo (D-RI), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA), Wesley Bell (D-MO), Ami Bera (D-CA), Don Beyer (D-VA), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL), Andre Carson (D-IN), Greg Casar (D-TX), Sean Casten (D-IL), Joaquín Castro (D-TX), Judy Chu (D-CA), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Danny Davis (D-IL), Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Dwight Evans (D-PA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Charles Fleischmann (R-TN), Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX), Vince Fong (R-CA), Valerie Foushee (D-NC), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Laura Friedman (D-CA), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Jared Huffman (D-CA), Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Nick LaLota (R-NY), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), John Larson (D-CT), George Latimer (D-NY), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Susie Lee (D-NV), Mike Levin (D-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Sarah McBride (D-DE), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Betty McCollum (D-MN), James McGovern (D-MA), Rob Menendez (D-NJ), Grace Meng (D-NY), Dave Min (D-CA), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Kevin Mullin (D-CA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Scott Peters (D-CA), Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Luz Rivas (D-CA), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Haley Stevens (D-MI), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), David Taylor (R-OH), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Mike Thompson (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Paul Tonko (D-NY), Lori Trahan (D-MA), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), George Whitesides (D-CA) and Nikema Williams (D-GA).