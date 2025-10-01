Feeding my community through Nourish Now

Being a member of Homenetmen for the past 15 years has created a positive impact on my life and has helped me build lasting memories and experiences. When I first joined scouts in 2010, I was never expecting to reach a Khumpabed (Leader) position or go for the second-highest rank, Vgayal Gark.

During the rigorous 15 years, I noticed only a few members of the Eastern Region Scouts had received their Vgayal or Araradian Gark (the highest rank). This sparked my interest and motivated me to want to achieve more! When starting my journey to Vgayal, I was still managing college and work while also being a khumpabed for the Washington D.C. chapter.

The Vgayal Gark includes twelve steps, tailored to helping scouts grow and become leaders, not only in scouts but in their communities. The twelve steps included studying and presenting Armenian history, planning and leading camping trips, rigorous rock climbing, volunteering in the local community, becoming CPR certified and interviewing founding members of our chapter. Throughout the two years, I have learned many skills that have prepared me to lead by example in and out of scouts.

The journey to achieve Vgayal Gark Step 2 requires prospects to complete a minimum of 20 volunteering hours at a local food bank or a non-profit organization in their community, and to write an article about their experience assisting the community.

I volunteered for a local food bank called Nourish Now, a nonprofit food bank based in Rockville, Maryland, dedicated to food recovery and rescuing surplus food from restaurants, grocery stores, big-box retailers and other partners. Instead of letting good food go to waste, the organization distributes these donations directly to children, families, seniors and veterans across Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Baltimore City and Southwest Washington, D.C.

As founder and executive director, Brett Meyers explained during our conversation, “Our mission is to provide as much food as possible to vulnerable populations, with a focus on ensuring that no good food goes to waste.” Since its founding, the organization has built partnerships with companies like Target, Costco and AstraZeneca, as well as local schools and sports venues, to maximize its reach.

Meyers emphasized that what sets Nourish Now apart from other food banks is its school-based support and direct community approach. “We work with schools to provide snacks and meals, and we listen closely to community needs, whether through direct outreach or surveys that track poverty and hunger,” he said.

Volunteering at Nourish Now gave me an inside look at how much work goes into keeping such an organization running. I started with the basics — cleaning and maintaining a safe environment where food could be sorted. By my second and third day, the staff noticed my attention to detail and had me assist with sorting donations. What stood out to me most during this process was how dedicated the long-term volunteers were. Many of them had been serving for years, motivated by a genuine desire to make a difference. Being surrounded by people who “take the initiative to be the change” was inspiring in itself.

Another striking moment came when I learned about the sheer scale of the work Nourish Now handles. Every incoming donation is carefully weighed, with intake and outgoing loads tracked to ensure efficiency. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization managed to recover and distribute more than 10 million pounds of food to over 2,700 families. Learning this from Meyers during our interview put into perspective the crucial role food recovery plays in addressing hunger, especially during times of crisis.

One value that especially impressed me was Nourish Now’s commitment to providing culturally appropriate meals. As Meyers explained, it’s not just about handing out random assortments of food. The organization strives to respect the diverse backgrounds of the families it serves, ensuring that meals meet their cultural and dietary needs. This thoughtful approach makes their work not only impactful but also deeply human.

When I asked Meyers how someone like me could support their mission beyond volunteering, he suggested organizing canned and snack food drives for local schools. This idea resonated with me immediately.

Perhaps the greatest lesson I walked away with was the realization that in America, enormous amounts of perfectly good food are discarded. At Nourish Now, no food goes to waste unless it is genuinely spoiled. Seeing donations come in reminded me how easily we overlook food that could still nourish someone in need.

My time with Nourish Now showed me both the urgency of food insecurity and the possibility of meaningful solutions. It reaffirmed the value of small acts of service, whether cleaning, sorting or collecting canned goods that together create a much larger impact. I am deeply grateful to the staff and volunteers at Nourish Now for welcoming me into their mission and giving me the opportunity to contribute. For me, this experience was more than just a step in my Vgayal Gark journey; it was a reminder that service, in any form, is a way of life.

All pictures are taken by Yeghpayr Aramik Alahverdian