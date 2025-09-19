Titus and Bilirakis lead bipartisan Azerbaijan sanctions bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representatives Dina Titus (D-NV) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) introduced the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act of 2025 (H.R.5369), bipartisan legislation directing the Trump-Vance Administration to review the applicability of Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act sanctions against Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes, human rights abuses and the ongoing illegal detention of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) welcomed the introduction of the measure and is mobilizing nationwide to secure broad bipartisan support for its passage.

The bill’s findings cite Azerbaijan’s record of atrocities, including its 2020 war, 2023 genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and the ongoing unlawful imprisonment, torture and sham trials of Armenian captives, noting: “Azerbaijan’s continued detainment, torture, extrajudicial execution and other serious human rights violations against prisoners of war and captured civilians calls into serious question their commitment to human rights and ability to negotiate an equitable, lasting peace settlement.”

“After its illegal, year-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Azerbaijan weaponized food and starved many of Artsakh’s 120,000 Armenians,” stated Rep. Titus. “The Aliyev government rejected calls from the international community to withdraw and ease tensions, and launched an assault on the Armenian community in Artsakh. People with long-standing claims to the land were systematically pushed out by an aggressor; children were denied food and water and could not go to school; and Christian landmarks were desecrated. It’s time to impose costs on President Aliyev and his supporters instead of rewarding them with military support and investment deals.”

Advertisement

Rep. Bilirakis concurred, noting “While the historic peace declaration announced last month between Azerbaijan and Armenia may signal progress, a political and humanitarian crisis continues — driven by Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression in the region.” Rep. Bilirakis went on to note, “I’m proud to reintroduce legislation that would require the President to determine whether Magnitsky sanctions should be applied to senior Azerbaijani officials responsible for the ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Artsakh and for enforcing repressive policies against political opposition within Azerbaijan. American tax dollars should not be used to support members of a brutal regime — especially when those resources could be better spent addressing urgent priorities here at home.”

The legislation requires the President to determine, within 180 days, whether 50+ named Azerbaijani officials — including senior military commanders, security chiefs, prosecutors and judges — meet the criteria for sanctions under Global Magnitsky or Section 7031(c) of the Department of State Appropriations Act.

With peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan failing to deliver justice or secure the release of unlawfully detained Armenian prisoners, this legislation represents a critical step to ensure that Aliyev and his accomplices face real consequences under U.S. law. Global Magnitsky sanctions offer a powerful tool to build confidence, restore trust and deter further Azerbaijani aggression, where negotiations alone have fallen short.

The bill highlights Azerbaijan’s ongoing illegal detention of at least 23 Armenian prisoners of war, civilian captives and former Artsakh officials. Among those subjected to sham trials on fabricated charges are former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, former Foreign Minister Davit Babayan, former Defense Ministers Levon Mnatsakanyan and Davit Manukyan, and former Artsakh Presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan and former National Assembly Speaker Davit Ishkhanyan. These high-ranking officials, along with dozens of other Armenian detainees, have been denied due process and access to independent legal counsel — clear violations of international law.

“The Armenian Legal Center welcomes the leadership of Representatives Titus and Bilirakis in introducing this urgently needed measure to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its crimes,” said Ken Hachikian, Chair of the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC). “Azerbaijan’s ongoing illegal detention and torture of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians clearly meet the statutory test established by the Global Magnitsky Act. With the failure of ongoing peace talks to deliver justice or secure the release of detainees, this legislation ensures that Aliyev and his accomplices face real consequences — under U.S. law — for their crimes.”

Lenna Hovanessian, ANCA-Western Region Board Member and ANCA Nevada co-chair, noted, “Rep. Dina Titus’s visionary leadership and unwavering support for the Armenian American community of Nevada are powerfully demonstrated through her introduction of the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act. This critical legislation stands as a bold affirmation of justice and accountability in response to Azerbaijan’s war crimes, human rights abuses, the blockade and genocide against the indigenous Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as well as the ongoing illegal detention, torture and sham trials of Artsakh’s leaders. By naming Azerbaijani perpetrators and addressing the systematic destruction of Armenian Christian cultural and religious heritage, Representative Titus provides a beacon of hope and a clear path toward justice for our community.”

The introduction of the Titus-Bilirakis measure came as Armenian American advocates from across the U.S. gathered in Washington, D.C., for ANCA Advocacy Days (September 15-17), organized by the ANCA Eastern Region and ANCA Western Region. Advocates met with Members of Congress to call for support of the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act of 2025, alongside other community-driven policy priorities.

Hachikian and Armenian Legal Center Executive Director Siranush Sahakyan joined these Capitol Hill meetings, making the legal and humanitarian case for imposing Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijani war criminals. In 2024, the Armenian Legal Center, in partnership with the International and Comparative Law Center (ICLAW), filed seven cases with the Departments of Treasury and State requesting sanctions against 48 Azerbaijani officials. Case summaries are available here: https://anca.org/assets/pdf/0424_Magnitsky_Case_Summaries.pdf

Support for the Azerbaijan Sanctions Review Act of 2025 was also forcefully conveyed during two ANCA-hosted Capitol Hill events this week, held in conjunction with the Advocacy Days. At “Accountability | 2025,” a Congressional commemoration marking two years since Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, members of Congress called for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners and the dignified right of return for Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population and advocated for the security and sovereignty of Armenia. The September 16 event underscored that Azerbaijani accountability — including through the enforcement of Global Magnitsky sanctions — is essential to ensuring justice for victims and deterring future crimes. International lawyers Siranush Sahakyan and Karnig Kerkonian were the keynote speakers of the evening, alongside Congressional leaders including Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA), Vince Fong (R-CA), Laura Friedman (D-CA) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL).

Then on September 17, the ANCA and Armenian Legal Center led a Congressional staff briefing titled “Justice for Armenian Prisoners: Exploring U.S. Policy and Legal Avenues to Hold Azerbaijan Accountable and Secure the Release of Armenian Hostages.” The event underscored the urgent need for congressional leadership to address Azerbaijan’s hostage diplomacy and secure the release of Armenian detainees. Moderated by ALC Chair Ken Hachikian, the panel featured Kerkonian, Sahakyan and Jared Genser, known globally for his work to free political prisoners and the attorney for former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, who, along with 22 other Artsakh officials, civilians and POWs, continues to be illegally detained and tortured by Azerbaijan.