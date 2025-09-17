The Region in Brief

Artsakh

Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities have detained Karen Albert Avanesyan, an ethnic Armenian born in 1967, according to reports from Azerbaijani media. The Azerbaijani police press service said Avanesyan allegedly entered a forested area near occupied Stepanakert, where he had previously hidden a Kalashnikov rifle, four magazines and five hand grenades.

Avanesyan was apprehended while attempting to approach the site of an event taking place in occupied Stepanakert. Before his arrest, he reportedly threw three hand grenades and fired from a rifle. Azerbaijani authorities claim he was wounded by return fire and subsequently detained. One Azerbaijani police officer was also reportedly injured during the incident. The case has been transferred to Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Security Service for further investigation.

Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the Turkish Chief of General Staff, Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, on September 15 in occupied Shushi. Bayraktaroğlu conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and expressed gratitude for the warm reception.

The meeting underscored the deepening strategic alliance and military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, which both sides described as “fraternal” and “unmatched in their closeness.”

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey have no parallels in terms of mutual ties, calling their unity “a globally significant factor.” He further stated that the South Caucasus has entered a new “era of peace,” following recent shifts in the regional balance of power.

The two leaders discussed future defense cooperation and reaffirmed their shared commitment to collaboration across military and security domains.

Russia

Russia continues to advocate for a sustainable and comprehensive peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which it considers vital for stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova during a press briefing.

Zakharova emphasized Russia’s central role in the post-2020 peace process, noting that agreements brokered through direct involvement by President Vladimir Putin helped end hostilities and lay the groundwork for normalization.

She highlighted ongoing efforts in areas such as peace treaty negotiations, border delimitation and reopening regional transport links, stressing that many initiatives stem from Russia’s mediation.

While welcoming recent progress, Zakharova said further work is needed to resolve outstanding issues and finalize a peace deal. She also reiterated support for the “3+3” regional cooperation platform, which includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Turkey, as a key forum for dialogue.

Turkey

On September 12, the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey for the normalization of bilateral relations met at the Margara Bridge to continue efforts to “improve ties between the two neighboring countries.” According to Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides agreed on several practical steps aimed at advancing regional connectivity and cooperation.

Among the outcomes were agreements to conduct technical studies for restoring the Gyumri-Kars railway and power transmission lines between Armenia and Turkey. Both parties also agreed to work toward enhancing cultural and academic cooperation, including the creation of scholarship opportunities for students and the joint restoration of the historic Ani (Silk Road) Bridge. In addition, they discussed increasing the number of air routes and flights connecting the two countries.

The special envoys reaffirmed their commitment to normalization without preconditions.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking at a conference hosted by the Italian Institute of International Affairs in Rome, stated that Turkey expects Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign a peace agreement in the first half of next year.

He thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. President Donald Trump for supporting preliminary peace efforts and commended Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for what he called the “historic risks” he has taken in pursuit of peace and normalization following what he referred to as the “liberation of Karabakh.”

Fidan also emphasized that normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations will proceed after the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement, further linking the progress of the two diplomatic tracks.