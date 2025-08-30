Knights and Daughters of Vartan gather for 107th Grand Convocation in Washington

WASHINGTON—The 107th annual Grand Convocation of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan took place in Washington, D.C., from July 14 through 20 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. The weeklong event brought together over 210 delegates and members from across the country for strategic planning sessions, training workshops, annual reports and special recognitions honoring exceptional service and contributions. The Knights also elected a new slate of leaders promising regenerative change.

Newly elected Grand Commander (Avak Sbarabed) Robert M. Avakian of Boston presented a four-part plan for the next two to three years, beginning with an analysis of the organization’s mission and how best to serve it. He emphasized reexamining the target audience and pursuing a rebranding process to strengthen communities in both the United States and Armenia.

Second, the Knights plan to seek external support, including professional grant writers to apply for funding from charitable foundations and groups, and to explore joint ventures.

Third, Avakian said that cooperation with Armenian churches of all denominations will be strengthened and expanded, with clergy encouraged to work together for the mutual benefit of the community and churches.

Fourth, he proposed a national prayer day, or possibly multiple days, in the U.S. to commemorate victims of genocide and hate crimes. The ecumenical observance would be led by globally known Armenian clerical leaders as well as local priests, promoting acts of kindness and mercy as a positive way for the Knights to light a candle wherever they have a presence in the world.

Avakian’s Grand Council for 2025-26 includes Grand Lieutenant Commander Gregory Norsigian, Grand Chaplain Der Stephan Baljian, Grand Recorder Aram Arkun, Grand Treasurer Arman Manoukian, Grand Master of Ceremonies Antranig Mardiros and Grand Sentinel Haig Gulian.

Lily Sarkissian of Tenafly, New Jersey, was elected as Grand Chairwoman (Avak Dirouhie) for the Daughters of Vartan for the 2025-26 term. Her Grand Council includes Grand Associate Chairwoman Tanya Bukucuyan, Grand Chaplain Nancy Tutunjian Burdman, Grand Secretary Lucy Ohanian Murad, Grand Treasurer Hilda Beatrice Adil, Grand Mistress of Ceremonies Christine Akyemeniciyan and Grand Sentinel Emma Artun.

Activities and presentations

Before the formal meetings, one of the highlights of this year’s Convocation was an advocacy event held on July 16. A total of 65 members traveled by bus to Capitol Hill, where they met with congressional representatives and joined forces with the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA).

The Knights and Daughters held two full days of business meetings, training and workshops. Outgoing Grand Lieutenant Commander Levon Thorose delivered a special presentation on the Economic Sustainability Program (ESP). During the past fiscal year, the organization provided ESP grants to 240 people, totaling $109,335. Of the 45 recipients, 42 are families from Artsakh. Some families recorded as high as an 80% to 100% increase in revenue after receiving this support.

All of the recipients of these grants continue to live in Armenia a year after receiving the grants, indicating the positive material as well as financial impact. For families from Artsakh, it offered stability and employment despite the trauma of war and displacement. To learn more about the program, please visit https://kofv.org/economic-sustainability-program-esp/

Reports were also presented on a number of scholarship projects that were implemented in both the U.S. and Armenia, the renovation of schools and kindergartens and support for research on Armenia and Armenians.

The Daughters of Vartan raised over $94,000 for their charities during the past two years and donated nearly $14,000 to the Armenian American Museum in Glendale. The museum, which will be one of the largest institutions presenting information on Armenians outside of Armenia, also highlights the diverse peoples who settled in Glendale.

The Grand District Representatives conducted leadership training sessions for Knights of Vartan members, while the Daughters of Vartan Luncheon on Friday offered a warm setting for connection and celebration.

The Convocation was organized by the local Ani Lodge and Dikranouhi Otyag, with Ani’s Commander Jake Bournazian playing a key role.

The honorees

Each year, the organization honors a man and a woman for their exceptional service to the Armenian community.

The Man of the Year 2025 award was presented to Dr. Michael Rubin, a political commentator, journalist and advocate for Armenian issues. A senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Dr. Rubin has focused on the intersection of foreign policy and international relations, including Armenia and the broader South Caucasus and global geopolitical dynamics.

The Woman of the Year 2025 award was presented to Annie Simonian Totah, a leader, philanthropist and advocate who has devoted over 45 years to advancing Armenian causes. Widely regarded as one of the most influential volunteer women in Washington, D.C., she has worked closely with U.S. lawmakers to advance awareness and support for Armenia and Artsakh. Totah helped mobilize relief after the 1988 Armenian earthquake, securing over $3 billion in U.S. aid for Armenia and raising funds for mine-clearing and economic development programs. She was the first and only woman to chair the AAA’s board and is often called Armenia’s “unofficial ambassador” on Capitol Hill.

Since 2023, the Avak Tivan has introduced a new honor to recognize extraordinary service: the St. Vartan Mamigonian Knight of the Year. The 2025 award went to Richard Hagopian, renowned master of the oud and pioneer of Armenian-American folk music, whose work with the Kef Time Band helped revive and popularize traditional Armenian “kef” music across the diaspora. In 1989, he received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, recognizing his role in enriching the U.S.’s cultural landscape.

The following members were recognized as Knights (Asbeds) of the Year 2025: Past Commander Gary Jehdian of Los Angeles, Past Commander Gerald Najarian of Philadelphia, Commander Harutyun Arto Hovannesian of Florida, Commander Gerald Janigian of Fresno, Knight Dro Kanayan of Boston and Past Commander Armen Keshishian of Los Angeles.

During the Convocation, some annual projects were approved: $12,000 for KV Scholarships in the U.S., $13,000 for the Aygedzor After-School Program in Tavush, Armenia and $10,000 for the ESP.

At the same time, the Knights of Vartan also continue their longstanding support for the Fuller Center for Housing NGO, which builds homes for low-income families, as well as the Tabibian Family Scholarships at Yerevan State University and Yerevan Polytechnic University and other charitable initiatives in Armenia and the diaspora.

Gohar Palyan, liaison of the Knights of Vartan, Inc., and director of the Knights of Vartan Charities, Inc. branch in Armenia, traveled from Yerevan to Washington, D.C., to present the annual accomplishments made possible through the generous support of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan.

Evening celebrations closed the Convocation on Friday and Saturday, featuring live performances by The FAB 4 from Detroit; renowned violinist and survivor of the Baku pogroms, Harry Bandian; and local hip-hop recording artist Marc2Ray (Marc Toureille).

Participants expressed gratitude to outgoing Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian and his Grand Council, and Past Grand Matron Nancy Berberian Thompson and her Grand Council for their unwavering dedication, vision and tireless service.

Newly initiated youth members also returned this year, with their energy and commitment signaling a bright future for the organization.

The Knights of Vartan Inc., founded in Philadelphia in 1916, is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It is based in the United States with 22 local chapters supporting Armenian causes worldwide.

The Daughters of Vartan, founded in 1933 in Philadelphia, is an Armenian Sisterhood associated with the Knights of Vartan. Its 18 chapters across the U.S. are committed to the intellectual, personal and leadership development of Armenian women and families worldwide, while also promoting Armenian heritage and Christian values.

For more information about the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, please visit http://kofv.org.

Images by Greg Manougian, Jean Mazmanian and Gohar Palyan