U.S. corridor plan fuels political rift in Armenia over Syunik’s sovereignty

YEREVAN—Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirmed his administration’s interest in unblocking regional transport routes during a press conference in Yerevan on Wednesday, signaling cautious openness to new infrastructure projects with Azerbaijan. However, the government’s messaging on how such corridors might function—particularly under foreign involvement—remains contradictory and opaque.

“Armenia is interested in the unblocking of transport infrastructure in the region, including routes from Armenia through Azerbaijani territory and from Azerbaijan through Armenia,” Pashinyan stated. “We have always envisioned and will continue to envision these processes strictly within the framework of Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and jurisdiction.”

Pashinyan cited current examples of outsourced infrastructure management—including Armenia’s railway network, Zvartnots International Airport and national water systems—as proof that the country already uses third-party management under legal lease agreements while maintaining state ownership. These, he said, are executed through Armenia’s “construction rights” law, ensuring that all infrastructure ultimately remains public property.

Pashinyan’s remarks follow a striking proposal from the United States to lease and manage a 32-kilometer corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan via Armenia’s Syunik province for 100 years.

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrak confirmed the offer last week, noting that a private American logistics firm could operate the corridor as a neutral guarantor, allowing secure and transparent cross-border transit for all sides.

“They’re arguing over 32 kilometers of road, but it’s not a trivial matter,” Barrak told Middle East Eye. “Now, America intervenes and says, ‘Okay, we’ll take it. Let us lease 32 kilometers of road for 100 years, and you can all use it.’”

The proposal echoes elements of a report by the Carnegie Endowment, which noted that the idea originally emerged from European Union discussions and was later backed by Turkey. The report emphasized international precedent for such arrangements in the South Caucasus and outlined the idea of mutual oversight without infringing on sovereignty.

But Pashinyan’s statements are complicated by remarks from his own administration that appear to push back against any suggestion of ceding control. In a formal response to Armenpress, Prime Ministerial spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan flatly denied that Armenia was negotiating or would ever consider transferring control of sovereign territory to any third party.

“The Republic of Armenia has not discussed—and is not discussing—the transfer of control over its sovereign territory,” Baghdasaryan said. “The vocabulary used by the U.S. ambassador is unacceptable. Armenia discusses the unblocking of infrastructure solely within the context of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction.”

She added that Armenia’s legislation permits only leasing of agricultural lands, and therefore, the American proposal was “legally impossible.” When asked whether the ambassador might have meant a management or outsourcing model rather than full lease, Baghdasaryan reiterated that “no part of the territory of the Republic of Armenia may fall outside its jurisdiction.”

Despite this hardline stance, more flexibility emerged in Abu Dhabi just days earlier, during a bilateral meeting between Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as part of ongoing peace negotiations. Following that meeting, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan made a striking admission: Armenia is not opposed to outsourcing the management of the Syunik transport route—provided certain principles are upheld.

“Armenia is not against delegating management of the Syunik road, as long as our declared principles are respected,” Safaryan told Azatutyun. He clarified that any such arrangement must operate fully within Armenia’s sovereignty, jurisdiction and territorial integrity. “If those principles are upheld, yes—such an arrangement is possible.”

Asked whether a third-party company could oversee the route, Safaryan responded cautiously: “Supervision is the wrong term because it implies a loss of sovereignty. But if the process is implemented entirely under Armenian jurisdiction and meets the criteria of reciprocity, it could be discussed.”

Safaryan also confirmed that Armenia had received several proposals—including the American one—though he declined to specify the timeline or sources. “These proposals are under review. Whether they move forward depends entirely on whether they align with Armenia’s national interests,” he said.

The Abu Dhabi meeting was attended by Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Shahin Mustafayev, fueling speculation that corridor arrangements and broader unblocking issues are now central to the peace talks.

Former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian has publicly claimed that Pashinyan has agreed to the so-called “corridor” project through Syunik province, a proposal long pushed by Azerbaijan. This initiative would effectively place a segment of Armenian sovereign territory under foreign—or external—control, a move Oskanian describes as a “serious strategic and political concession” that directly threatens Armenia’s territorial integrity. He warns that this could further destabilize the already fragile foundations of the Armenian state.

Political analyst and Azerbaijan expert Tatevik Hayrapetyan echoed similar concerns in a recent Telegram post, highlighting what she sees as a deeply problematic narrative. According to Hayrapetyan, characterizing Armenian territory—specifically, the 29,743 square kilometers internationally recognized as Armenia—as “disputed” or subject to negotiation sets a dangerous precedent.

“For five years, government propaganda has insisted that by relinquishing Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenia was elevating its sovereignty,” Hayrapetyan wrote. “Now, under the same pretense of sovereignty, a road through Syunik—unquestionably our land—is being labeled a matter of dispute.”

She also questioned whether the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs would dare to publicly confront U.S. officials on this issue, especially when such language contradicts the spirit and letter of the Armenia–U.S. Strategic Partnership Charter signed on January 14, 2025, which commits both sides to supporting each other’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

“The reality is stark,” she wrote. “The so-called ‘sovereignists’ have endangered Syunik, turning it into a focal point for geopolitical power struggles—all while failing to understand that Artsakh, which they dismissed as a burden, was in fact Syunik’s protective shield.”

Following the Abu Dhabi meeting, Pashinyan traveled to Brussels and Paris in what observers believe is an effort to secure European backing for the contentious deal. Yet, critics argue that no amount of diplomatic smiles or carefully staged photo ops can disguise the fundamental nature of the agreement.

“This is not a bold peace initiative,” Oskanian wrote. “It is a calculated political move aimed at securing a peace deal with Azerbaijan ahead of the 2026 elections—at any cost.”

Oskanian claims Pashinyan’s motivation is neither visionary nor principled but deeply personal and politically driven. He accuses the prime minister of sacrificing not only territory, but also justice, dignity and national memory for the sake of a short-term political win.

“What he calls ‘peace’ is not a diplomatic achievement, but the formalization of a national failure—a failure to protect Artsakh, a failure to protect Armenian lives and a failure to uphold national interests,” Oskanian stated.

Even if the proposed deal provides a brief period of calm, he warns it cannot offset the profound territorial, human and moral losses Armenia has already endured under Pashinyan’s leadership.

“Over the past seven years, Pashinyan has overseen what is arguably the greatest national disaster in Armenia’s modern history. Under his leadership, the country has not only lost land, but also strategic depth, international standing and internal confidence.”