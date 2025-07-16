ANCA Eastern Region to host 19th annual gala in Washington

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region Endowment Fund proudly announces its 19th annual gala, scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The event will be held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, marking another milestone in the ANCA Eastern Region’s enduring commitment to the Armenian Cause.

This year’s gala is being organized by the Armenian National Committee of Greater Washington, and, as in years past, will serve as a major fundraising event for the ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable and educational organization.

A central feature of the evening will be the Eastern Region’s signature awards ceremony, where the community will come together to celebrate excellence in advocacy and activism. Honorees will include recipients of the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award, the Vahan Cardashian Award and other distinguished recognitions, honoring individuals whose outstanding service has strengthened and advanced the Armenian Cause.

The ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund plays a critical role in sustaining the region’s outreach across 36 local ANCs spanning 31 states. These grassroots efforts ensure that the Armenian American community’s voice is heard at the local, state and federal levels—defending our rights, preserving our heritage and advocating for justice.

As challenges facing the Armenian nation grow more complex, grassroots advocacy has never been more vital. That’s why the ANCA Eastern Region has set an ambitious goal of raising $250,000 through this year’s gala. These funds will provide essential support to expand and sustain the region’s outreach, activism and educational efforts.

Supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets and make donations online at: https://givergy.us/ancaer2025/

The continued support of the region’s dedicated network of activists, donors and community organizations makes the gala not just a celebration—but a lifeline for the movement. The ANCA Eastern Region invites supporters from across the country to join this unforgettable evening in the nation’s capital, as we honor our past, strengthen our present and build for the future of Hai Tahd.