Celebrating fathers, supporting youth

Every year, the AYF Chicago “Ararat” Chapter hosts a Father’s Day picnic at our church. This event is highly anticipated, bringing together the community for a joyful afternoon of food, music and camaraderie.

This year, on June 15, our ungers grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, while volunteers passed out watermelon and popsicles to keep everyone cool. It was a beautiful day, and it was heartwarming to see the community gathered—socializing, laughing and simply enjoying each other’s company.

As a member of the executive, I was excited to help organize and run this year’s Father’s Day picnic alongside my chapter. It was incredibly rewarding to see all our planning come together so successfully. I enjoyed spending the day with my community, catching up with friends and seeing everyone come together in such a positive, joyful way. We were also thrilled to raise more than $1000, which we chose to donate to Camp Javakhk—a cause deeply meaningful to us. Many of our members, including myself, have taken part in this program, and we’re proud to support its continued success.

Last summer, I had the chance to volunteer at Camp Javakhk through the AYF Internship, where I served as a counselor in the Akhaltsikhe village. Before then, I was often encouraged to volunteer but hesitated. Now, after participating, I can confidently say it was the most rewarding experience I’ve ever had. I am truly grateful to have had the chance to make a difference while connecting with my roots and the local Armenian community in Georgia.

I was assigned to the younger group of campers, ages 6 to 10, with whom I quickly formed lasting bonds. They would ask me to quiz them on English words, share stories about America and play endless rounds of tag during free time. One even made me a bracelet, which I still wear. Teaching Armenian songs and dances and seeing how much the campers looked up to us was incredibly moving. I’ll always cherish the time I spent with the kids from ‘Tshka.

My one week at Camp Javakhk wasn’t nearly long enough, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I also grew close to the other counselors, and it was especially meaningful to share the experience with U. Areni Artinian and U. Sona Papazian, who both are in the Chicago chapter with me. One of my favorite memories was buying all the campers ice cream from the local store after their hantes on the last day. Their smiles and gratitude were so genuine—it reminded me just how impactful our presence was.

Donating the money we raised from the Father’s Day picnic to Camp Javakhk is incredibly important because we’ve seen firsthand the program’s impact on campers and volunteers alike. Every dollar goes toward creating a space where Armenian youth in Javakhk can learn, grow and connect with their heritage. For many of us who have participated—including myself—it’s a life-changing experience that deepens our ties to our culture and strengthens the global Armenian community.

I encourage everyone to give what they can—whether through donations or their time. Volunteering as a counselor at Camp Javakhk is one of the most rewarding things you can do. The bonds you build, the difference you make and the memories you take with you will stay in your heart forever.