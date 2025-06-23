Camp Haiastan celebrates Founder’s Day

On Wednesday, June 18, AYF Camp Haiastan’s 2025 staff took part in the cherished tradition of Founder’s Day. Staff welcomed guests Harry Kushigian, Peter Alemian, Michael Guzelian, Mesrob Odian and his wife Sandra Odian, along with executive director Kenar Charchaflian, her husband Nareg Mrktschjan and their newborn baby, for a presentation that left them inspired, excited and ready for a successful 75th camping season.

With the counselors piled into the Rec Hall, Baron Michael went through the camp’s history, from the purchasing of the land to the commencement of construction, and all the way up to this very summer. He shared a slideshow full of black and white photos of smiling Armenian faces pushing wheelbarrows and clearing brush, a couple seated squished together in the bucket of an excavator, and a group standing together with their arms slung around each other’s shoulders. Baron Harry and Baron Mesrob lovingly named each volunteer on the screen, sharing anecdotes from their time dedicated to laying the foundation (quite literally, in many cases) of camp.

Baron Mesrob then spoke about the early days of Camp Haiastan. He showed photos of the very first summer: one session just for boy campers and another for the girls. He shared stories of the volunteers sheeshing kebab to grill directly over an open fire and a volunteer who showed up to help in his army uniform.

“The best resource Armenia has is its people,” Baron Mesrob said, as he shared stories about Camp Haiastan’s many legends, like architects credited with much of the campgrounds’ layout and the volunteers who drove from near and far to dedicate their weekends to this labor of love. He also made a point to name Baron Bob Avakian, who will join the staff on July 15 to help celebrate Camp’s 75th birthday and after whom the very path leading into lower camp is named.

Before passing it off to Harry, Mesrob left the staff with one final sentiment. He said, “The survivors of the Genocide did their job. The founders of this camp did their job. The past staff members did their job. Now, it’s your turn to do yours.” The counselors seemed to sit a little taller in their seats after that.

As is tradition at this event, Baron Harry pulled out a list of the staff names. One by one, he called them out, sharing his connections to their families through camp. Staff members were both eager and surprised to have their names called, amazed at how many of their grandparents Baron Harry knew years ago, and how many of their parents were his campers.

Unger Avi Najarian is one counselor whose connections to Camp Haiastan date back generations. “It just adds purpose to the whole experience,” he explained. “So many of my family’s connections started here and continued through the AYF. It’s important to continue that tradition in the future. There’s something so powerful about generations of people sharing the same experience in this same great place.”

Unger Avi’s grandparents, Louis and Elenne Najarian of Providence and Watertown, respectively, met as campers during the early years of Camp Haiastan’s operation. They sent their son Berj Najarian, who would marry former camper Regina (Vartanian) Najarian—in whose honor the cabin circle is named. This summer, their two sons Avi and Sebu are both on staff—three generations all touched by camp.

Baron Peter Alemian, perhaps better known as Unger Bedo, shared his own stories and memories from the 1970s and beyond, stressing the “magic” of camp. He recounted his reluctance to attend as a first-year camper and the incredible change by the end of those two weeks, when he cried on pickup Sunday, not wanting to leave. He encouraged counselors to “coach to the kids on the fences,” to put special emphasis on those who may need an extra push to feel comfortable and confident, and to watch as campers open up and blossom by the end of the summer. He reminded staff that campers believe their counselors to be “rockstars”—and it’s the staff’s job to be just that.

Baron Pete shared some stories of his own and tearily noted the rippling effects the founders and Barons of the past have had on him. He quoted his daughter Theresa Jelalian, who worked on staff as both a counselor and the aquatics director. In an encouraging video made for staff, she said, “Not only will you have an impact on your campers, but you’re going to see how much of an impact they have on you.”

D. Kenar then thanked staff for choosing to dedicate their time, saying, “You’ll never regret an extra summer at camp.” She encouraged being present as much as possible, reminding them of their own experiences as campers and the many moments with staff that made their summers special.

To close the event, the ceremonious “moving of the clip” took place. A long metal chain was unfurled and a yerekouyn clip moved from one link to the next, signifying the start of the 75th season—one piece in a chain that spans generations past and will span generations to come. As Baron Pete often says, “The good Lord smiles down on Camp Haiastan,” and on 2025 Founder’s Day, the entire staff felt it.

