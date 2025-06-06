Justice is still our fight

Kyaneh Karapetian, Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter

The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern Region is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 AYF Camp Haiastan Campership Essay Contest. The first and second place winners in each age category were announced at AYF Junior Seminar over Memorial Day weekend. Kyaneh Karapetian’s compelling essay, which earned second place in the older group (ages 15-16), answered the following prompt: Why is it still important to fight for justice 110 years after the Armenian Genocide, and in recent years, the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Artsakh? Reflect on examples of justice that have impacted or inspired you. How can you continue this legacy within your own community? How will you carry the torch forward?

This year’s Junior Seminar theme has really made me think about what “justice” actually means—especially when it comes to Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people. For me, justice means truth, fairness and standing up for people who have been wronged. It means remembering where we come from, standing up for our rights and not letting the world forget what’s happened to our people—not 110 years ago, not now, not ever.

It’s been more than a century since the Armenian Genocide, but the fight for justice hasn’t stopped. Turkey still denies the genocide, and that denial keeps the pain going. In recent years, we’ve seen even more tragedy with the ethnic cleansing in Artsakh. Over 100,000 Armenians were forced to flee their homes. These weren’t just empty numbers—they were real people, families and children who had to leave everything behind. It’s heartbreaking, and it shows why justice is still a big deal. What happened back then is still happening today in new ways, and we can’t stay silent.

For me, this fight isn’t just something I read about on social media or hear in school. My family is deeply involved in it. My mom runs the Hamazkayin dance group in Detroit, and I’ve seen firsthand how much work she puts into keeping our culture alive. She teaches and choreographs traditional dances, organizes performances and brings people together through dance. It might seem like just dancing, but it’s really a powerful way of preserving who we are.

My family is also involved with the ARF (Armenian Revolutionary Federation), which supports the Armenian cause through activism and community work. I’m really proud that my mom was recently named “Hamageer of the Year.” She’s always giving back and truly deserves the recognition. On top of that, she and my sister even traveled to Washington, D.C. for Armenian Advocacy Days, where they met with U.S. officials to raise awareness about Artsakh and push for justice. Seeing them take action showed me that even ordinary people like us can make a real difference.

As a high school student, I sometimes wonder what I can do that would actually matter. But I’ve realized that young people have more power than we think. We can raise awareness on social media, talk to friends and teachers about Armenian history, and take part in local events. We can support Armenian organizations, join youth groups and help keep our culture alive through language, music and dance. It’s not always about making big speeches or leading protests—it’s about being proud of who we are and making sure others know our story.

Even in our own communities, there are countless ways to carry the torch. Whether it’s helping out at church, showing up to Armenian events or just being involved—every little thing helps. We don’t have to wait until we’re adults to care about our roots or stand up for what’s right. We can be leaders right now, just by showing we care and encouraging others to do the same.

Carrying the torch means not letting the past be forgotten and doing whatever we can to build a better future for our people. It means standing up for truth, even when it’s hard. It means being proud to be Armenian, and making sure the world knows we’re still here, and we’re not going anywhere. Justice isn’t just about the past—it’s something we keep fighting for every single day. And I’m ready to be a part of that fight.

I think the role of the Armenian diasporan is to be a strong voice for our people, especially when they’re not being heard. During the 2020 Artsakh War, we should have done everything we could to raise awareness—like posting on social media, organizing rallies, and talking to our teachers and friends about what was really happening. Much of the world didn’t know the truth, and it was up to us to speak up and share our stories. Even now, we still have a chance to make a difference by staying involved, spreading the word and supporting Armenian organizations. Being part of the diaspora means we can’t just sit back—we have to do our part to ensure that the world doesn’t forget what we’re going through.

This past weekend, I attended a leadership conference for sophomores in Michigan called MYLead, and it was such an amazing experience. I got to teach a bunch of people the Michigan Hop, a traditional Armenian dance, and it was really cool to see how excited they were to learn. But it wasn’t just about dancing—we also used that moment to talk about what’s happening in Armenia and Artsakh. Many of the students didn’t know much about it, so we shared stories and facts to help spread awareness. It felt good to represent my culture and stand up for my people in a space where I could make a real impact. Moments like that remind me that even small actions can go a long way.