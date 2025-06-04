The Region in Brief

Armenia

Azerbaijani forces opened fire toward the Armenian village of Khoznavar in Syunik province, shattering windows in the home of 94-year-old resident Nadezhda Alaverdyan. Local resident Rubik Khachatryan reported the incident to ABC Media. The gunfire occurred around 10:00 p.m. on May 28. Despite the shooting, “everything is calm,” said Khachatryan. Community head Vahan Zakyan confirmed that the situation remains stable. According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijani forces fired again between 1:00 and 1:15 a.m. on May 29, damaging a residential building. No injuries were reported.

Artsakh

Azerbaijani authorities continue the systematic destruction of Armenian homes, infrastructure and cultural heritage sites in Artsakh, including Stepanakert, citing “arbitrary construction” and “hazardous buildings,” according to Azerbaijani Telegram channels. Particularly concerning is the targeted destruction of historical and cultural landmarks deemed to “not conform to Azerbaijani architectural standards.” In response, displaced residents and civil society groups from Artsakh are documenting property destruction to compile a comprehensive archive of evidence for submission to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Azerbaijan

A joint NATO-Azerbaijan training exercise on the “Operations Planning Process” is underway as part of the 2025 Individual Partnership Cooperation Program. Hosted at the War Games Center of Azerbaijan’s National Defense University, and led by NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, the training includes theoretical and practical sessions to strengthen interoperability and deepen defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO within the Partnership for Peace (PfP) framework.

Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has stated that the conditions set forth by the United States during recent nuclear negotiations are in direct contradiction to the Islamic Republic’s fundamental principles. “Our guiding principle is the belief that ‘we can.’ All of the U.S. proposals stand in 100% opposition to this principle,” Khamenei said during a speech marking the 36th anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s passing. His remarks come amid renewed efforts to resolve the longstanding dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.

Turkey

Speaking to journalists after his visit to Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted key regional developments, emphasizing peace prospects and strategic infrastructure. He praised the new airport in occupied Berdzor, saying it will “elevate the region’s transport infrastructure and connect it with the world.” He also expressed cautious optimism regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations: “Peace will be valuable for both Azerbaijan and Armenia—and for our country.” On the proposed Zangezur corridor, Erdoğan described it as “not just a land connection between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, but a new integration route into the Turkic world through Turkey.”