Justice is a call to action

By Ella Movsesian, New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter

The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern Region is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 AYF Camp Haiastan Campership Essay Contest. The first and second place winners in each age category were announced at AYF Junior Seminar over Memorial Day weekend. Ella Movsesian’s powerful essay, which won first place in the older group (ages 15-16), answered the following prompt: Why is it still important to fight for justice 110 years after the Armenian Genocide, and in recent years, the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Artsakh? Reflect on examples of justice that have impacted or inspired you. How can you continue this legacy within your own community? How will you carry the torch forward?

Justice is not merely a concept; it is a call to action, a demand for acknowledgment, and a commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of every individual. For the Armenian people, justice embraces the recognition of past atrocities, the protection of cultural heritage, and the assurance that such injustices are never repeated.

As we reflect on the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the recent ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, it becomes evident that the pursuit of justice remains just as relevant today as it was over a century ago.

The Armenian Genocide, committed by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923, resulted in the systematic extermination of approximately 1.5 million Armenians. Despite overwhelming historical evidence, the Turkish government’s denial of this genocide has persisted for over a century, blocking the path to reconciliation and justice. This denial not only dishonors the memory of the victims but also sustains a culture of immunity that provokes continued violence.

In recent years, the Armenian community has witnessed the reawakening of such injustices. The ethnic cleansing of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, has displaced over 100,000 Armenians from their ancestral lands. The blockade of the Lachin corridor, Artsakh’s sole lifeline to Armenia, led to severe shortages of essential supplies, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. These actions are not isolated incidents but a continuation of historical patterns of aggression and denial.

Despite the challenges, there have been significant strides toward justice. In 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian Genocide—a landmark decision that acknowledged the atrocities and provided a platform for legal recourse. This recognition has empowered descendants of survivors to seek justice through legal avenues previously unavailable to them.

Furthermore, both parties in the U.S. Senate condemned Azerbaijan’s actions in Artsakh as ethnic cleansing, calling for penalties and the protection of displaced Armenians. These initiatives demonstrate the power of advocacy and international solidarity in holding perpetrators accountable.

As young individuals, we are not passive observers. We are active participants in the ongoing struggle for justice. By educating ourselves and others about the history and current realities of Armenia and Artsakh, we can challenge denial and misinformation. Engaging in community outreach, supporting Armenian cultural initiatives and participating in advocacy efforts are tangible ways to contribute to the cause.

Moreover, leveraging technology and social media platforms allows us to amplify our voices and mobilize global support. Initiatives like the “Wake Up the Souls” tour by the band System of a Down have utilized music and media to raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide and its contemporary implications.

The quest for justice is a shared effort that transcends generations. As we honor the past, we must also look toward the future with a commitment to preserving the truth and advocating for the rights of the Armenian people. This involves supporting policies that protect cultural heritage, promoting international legal systems that hold violators accountable, and fostering a global community that values human rights and justice.

Ultimately, justice for Armenia and Artsakh is not a distant ideal but an ongoing responsibility. It is a call to honor the memory of those who suffered and to ensure that their legacy endures through our actions. By embracing this responsibility, we not only uphold the principles of justice but also contribute to a world where such cruelties are never repeated.