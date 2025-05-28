Firefighter paramedic Armen Hagopian severely injured in off-duty accident

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Armen Hagopian, a firefighter paramedic with the Pasadena Fire Department, sustained a severe spinal cord injury in an off-duty motorcycle accident. He is in the ICU, paralyzed from the waist down, with no indication that his condition will improve.

A dedicated public servant, Armen grew up in the Burbank/Glendale area and began his career in 2016 at the Verdugo Fire Academy. He went on to serve as an ambulance operator in Long Beach, then an auxiliary with the Vernon Fire Department, before joining the Pasadena Fire Department. For the past six years, he’s been an active member of Pasadena’s Station 36.

Earlier this year, he risked his life battling the Eaton Fire in January 2025, working tirelessly to protect lives and property in the community. Armen also completed paramedic school and has long held aspirations to grow in his service to others.

Known for his sense of humor, work ethic and unwavering loyalty, Armen is described by loved ones as an all-around fun and compassionate person who brings joy to those around him. The firefighter community, along with his family, friends and even strangers moved by his story, are rallying behind him during this difficult time.

“Armen is my best friend,” says Mark Stevenson. “He’s like blood to me and the rest of my family. He’s truly the most loyal human being I have ever met. When he considers someone important in his life, there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for them. He brings that same selflessness and loyalty to the public through his work at the fire department. He would risk his life, without hesitation, in the service of others. Armen is a dedicated public servant who takes his job extremely seriously.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Armen’s medical care and rehabilitation. To donate and support Armen’s recovery, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-armens-road-to-recovery