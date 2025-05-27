Peter Balakian returns with “New York Trilogy”

An American long poem in three sections by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Peter Balakian that moves between decades of tumultuous life in New York City and explosive parts of the Middle East.

In an inventive, elliptical language, New York Trilogy explores one man’s journey from the late 1960s to the 21st century, as he moves through a series of experiences centered in New York City and the surrounding New Jersey Palisades. Throughout this long poem in three parts, the protagonist’s life is impacted by historical events including the Armenian Genocide, the bombing of Hiroshima, the Vietnam War, the AIDS epidemic, the attacks of September 11th, the U.S. war in Iraq and the climate crisis.

Comprised of three multi-sequence poems originally included in Peter Balakian’s collections No Sign, Ozone Journal and Ziggurat, the sections of New York Trilogy come together to form a poetry that embraces interior and aesthetic experiences, celebrates human intimacy and bears witness to history. The historical power and psychological depth of Balakian’s work expands on the tradition of the American long poem with a lyrical narrative that weaves intimate personal moments into the vastness of shared history.

“Rippling with large energy, ambitious in its reach, and gratifying in its etched-in personal glimpses, New York Trilogy shuttles us through history, from a dig in Mesopotamia to the catastrophes of our time. Ingesting calamity, it breaks the language into fresh syncopations. So idioms change and advance. The Trilogy is a feat of contemporary witness, its multiple refractions brought to account in the self of the poet. This is how we integrate fragmentation in our time, and how, after hard passage, we look to transcend.”—Sven Birkerts, author of The Miro Worm and The Mysteries of Writing

Peter Balakian is the author of nine books of poems including the Pulitzer Prize–winning Ozone Journal. His memoir Black Dog of Fate won the PEN/Albrand Award, and The Burning Tigris: The Armenian Genocide and America’s Response was a New York Times bestseller. Balakian’s work has been translated into many languages, and he teaches at Colgate University. Learn more at peterbalakian.com.

New York Trilogy is set to release on October 6, 2025 by University of Chicago Press. Take advantage of a 30% discount by using the code “PRNYT30” to preorder the book from the publisher.