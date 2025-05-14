The Region in Brief

Artsakh

President Samvel Shahramanyan has annulled his previous decree dissolving the Republic of Artsakh. The new order aims to counter widespread misinterpretations and legal misuse of the original 2023 decree. The reversal comes amid renewed concern over the destruction of cultural heritage in occupied Artsakh. Azerbaijani forces have vandalized the Mayraberd memorial complex, targeting monuments to the Artsakh War, the Armenian Genocide and the Great Patriotic War.

Azerbaijan

On May 13, President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkey’s National Security Council Secretary General Okay Memiş to discuss expanding security cooperation. Both sides praised their deepening alliance, citing the strong personal ties between Presidents Aliyev and Erdoğan. Also in Baku, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler declared the end of Turkey’s 41-year fight against terrorism, following the PKK’s self-dissolution. Güler expressed hope for lasting peace and reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to strengthening military cooperation with Azerbaijan, praising recent joint exercises.

Georgia

Georgia’s parliament has passed a law enabling the Constitutional Court to ban political parties that replicate the ideology of previously outlawed groups. The amendment passed unanimously, with 80 votes in favor. The ruling Georgian Dream party plans to petition the court to declare the opposition United National Movement (UNM), founded by ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, unconstitutional. Supporters say the law is aimed at safeguarding constitutional order, but critics warn it could suppress legitimate political opposition and undermine democratic pluralism ahead of elections.

Iran

Iranian President Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan sparked backlash in Armenia after he congratulated Baku on retaking Nagorno-Karabakh and signed cooperation agreements. While viewed by some as a tilt toward Azerbaijan, analysts argue Iran aims to curb Turkish-Azerbaijani escalation against Armenia—especially in the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions. By offering alternative transit routes, Tehran is pressuring Baku to opt for peaceful regional integration or face deeper geopolitical risks.

Russia

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that a ceasefire in Ukraine can be achieved only through direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, calling them “essential.” His comments follow President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume talks in Istanbul on May 15, which he presented during a May 11 press briefing with Russian and international media. Meanwhile, Russian ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, reaffirmed Russia’s close ties with Armenia during a visit to Yerevan, expressing interest in expanding cooperation via the Eurasian Economic Union and stressing shared strategic interests.

Turkey

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has announced its disarmament and self-dissolution, ending its decades-long armed struggle. Turkish and international media have called the move historic, though analysts urge caution, noting past declarations failed to bring lasting peace. Despite its controversial methods, the PKK forced Kurdish political issues onto the national stage. With ongoing shifts in Kurdish regions, observers remain skeptical about a sustainable resolution.