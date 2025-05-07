Q&A with U. Aline Killian: Carrying her family’s AYF legacy forward

U. Aline Killian joined the AYF just two years ago at the age of 10, becoming a proud member of the Chicago “Ararat” Chapter, where she currently serves on the Junior chapter’s executive. Despite being relatively new to the organization, she has already demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and dedication. Her time in the AYF has not only deepened her understanding of the organization’s mission but also helped her learn more about herself.

Currently in the sixth grade, U. Aline runs cross country and track at her school. Outside the classroom, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and expressing her heritage through Armenian dance as a member of the Sardarabad Dance Ensemble. As she continues her journey in the AYF, U. Aline looks forward to growing and making lasting memories within the organization.

What inspired you to join the AYF Juniors?

My great-grandfather met Karekin Njdeh when he came to Chicago to help establish the AYF. My grandfather then played a key role in founding the Chicago “Ararat” Chapter. Since then, generations of my family have been involved in the organization, and it’s important to me to continue that legacy.

What is your favorite memory or event you’ve participated in with the AYF Juniors?

My favorite AYF event is Junior Seminar because it gives me the chance to reconnect with friends from other chapters, make new ones and grow closer with members of my own chapter. I also enjoy the variety of lectures, the fun night activities and, of course, the dance. My favorite seminar so far was my first one in 2024, when I was 11 years old.

How has being a part of the AYF Juniors helped you grow as a person and as a member of the Armenian community?

Being in the AYF is a great opportunity to develop leadership skills that will stay with you for life. As the vice president of the Juniors, I’ve had the chance to grow as a leader, improve my organizational and public speaking skills, and come up with creative ideas for my chapter. The AYF has also helped me feel more connected to my local Chicago community and has given me more opportunities to actively contribute to the Armenian Cause.

How do you think the AYF Juniors are helping to shape the future of the Armenian community in the Eastern Region?

The AYF Juniors are playing an important role in shaping the future of the Armenian community by educating young members about both our rich history and the current issues we face today. Through meetings, events and discussions, we stay informed and engaged, which helps us grow into responsible and passionate members of the Armenian nation. Learning about the struggles and successes of the past is crucial, because it allows us to better understand our identity and empowers us to create a stronger, more united future.

How has being part of the Juniors influenced your understanding of Armenian culture?

The AYF has given me a deeper and more political understanding of our culture. It’s helped me recognize the complexities of Armenia’s place on the global stage, especially when it comes to issues like geopolitics, national security and cultural preservation. It’s made me more aware of the unique role we play in advocating for Armenia, preserving our identity and supporting our homeland from afar. Through the AYF, I’ve learned that being Armenian isn’t just about tradition—it’s also about activism, responsibility and staying informed.

What are some of the goals you have achieved during your time with the AYF Juniors?

This is only my second year in the AYF, so I’m still figuring out what my long-term goals within the organization will be. However, one goal I set early on was to be part of the chapter executive, and I was proud to achieve that by the age of 12. Being on the executive has already taught me a lot about leadership, teamwork and responsibility. It’s motivated me to keep setting new goals and to stay active in the organization as I grow.

***

On behalf of the Central Junior Council, we extend our heartfelt thanks to U. Aline for taking the time to speak with us and share her experiences in the AYF. Although she is still relatively new to the organization, we are confident that she has a bright future ahead. We look forward to seeing all that she will accomplish in the coming years and wish her continued success on her AYF journey!