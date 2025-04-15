Community NewsDiaspora

Honoring the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide across Illinois

Guest ContributorApril 15, 2025Last Updated: April 15, 2025
Community members with Mayor Leon Rockingham gathered at North Chicago City Hall for a flag-raising ceremony and proclamation

For years, the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Illinois has organized meetings, flag-raising ceremonies and proclamations in various cities to commemorate the Armenian Genocide. This year, marking the 110th anniversary was no exception. Events were held in four cities, reaffirming our commitment to remembrance and awareness.

On April 2, ANC representatives met with the Lincolnwood Village Council, which issued a proclamation recognizing the Armenian Genocide. This year, Manoushag Shant and her family joined, adding a heartfelt presence to the occasion. While the gathering was brief, it carried a significant impact, and we encourage more community members to participate in the future.

Manoushag Shant and her family holding the proclamation of the Lincolnwood Village Council, recognizing the Armenian Genocide

On April 4, approximately 35 community members gathered at North Chicago City Hall for a flag-raising ceremony and proclamation. Mayor Leon Rockingham and the City Council have been steadfast supporters of this annual event. This year’s honorees were Arpy and Ara Killian (posthumously), represented by Stephanie Killian.

Also on April 4, about 25 people attended the flag-raising and proclamation ceremony at Waukegan City Hall. ANC extends its gratitude to the city officials for their continued support throughout the years. The honoree for this event was Hermine Kholamian, who was joined by her family in recognition of her contributions.

Community members at the flag-raising and proclamation ceremony at Waukegan City Hall

On April 7, the Hoffman Estates Village Council, Village board president and the Village president issued a proclamation recognizing the Armenian Genocide. ANC representatives Maral Abrahamian with Hoffman Estates residents, Raffi Dekirmenjian and family, accepted the proclamation. A brief history of the Genocide was conveyed to the Council and attending audience members—just another avenue to keep all the communities we live in informed and knowledgeable of the Armenian Genocide. 

These commemorative events not only honor the memory of the 1.5 million lives lost but also serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility to advocate for recognition and justice. We thank all who participated and look forward to growing these events in the years to come.

