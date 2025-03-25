Lowell ARF celebrates its 130th anniversary

CHELMSFORD, Mass.—The Lowell “Aharonian” Gomideh of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, the first ARF chapter established in North America, held the 130th anniversary celebration of its founding on Saturday, March 22.

The event was held at the Kazanjian Memorial Ballroom of Sts. Vartanantz Church, and featured a presentation by Dr. Christina Maranci, Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies, Departments of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations and History of Art and Architecture at Harvard University, who spoke on the destruction of Artsakh’s cultural heritage by Azerbaijan.

Master of Ceremonies was Dr. Ara Jeknavorian, co-chair of the Merrimack Valley Armenian National Committee (ANC). Rev. Father Khachatur Kesablyan, pastor of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, began the program by offering the invocation. The singing of the United States, Armenian and ARF anthems followed. Stepan Dulgarian, chair of the Lowell ARF, extended greetings on behalf of the Gomideh and recognized 50-year veteran members Steven Dulgarian, Joe Dagdigian, John Dagdigian and Armen Jeknavorian. Zaven Kouchakdjian from the Middlesex AYF and Michael Mahlebjian from the Andover AYF extended congratulations to the Lowell ARF for its remarkable 130-year track record. Ara Jeknavorian then provided an update of the activities of the Merrimack Valley ANC and invited those present to become ANC rapid responders.

Ani Babaian introduced Dr. Maranci, highlighting her outstanding academic background as the first woman and Armenian to hold the prestigious Mashtots Professor of Armenian Studies at Harvard University. Professor Maranci began her presentation with a discussion on the many monuments in Western Armenia before and after the Genocide and the ongoing restoration projects. She then showed a map of Artsakh, which identified the hundreds of Armenian cultural sites that are at risk of either being destroyed or re-identified as Caucasian Albanian. She indicated that satellite technology is now being used to document and track the fate of Armenian cultural sites in Artsakh. A lively Q&A session followed Dr. Maranci’s presentation.

The program came to a close with a benediction offered by Rev. Father Stepan Baljian, pastor of St. Gregory Armenian Church, Merrimack Valley. A portion of the proceeds from the anniversary event is being donated to assist Armenians forced to flee Artsakh. Appreciation is extended to the Lowell ARS for helping with dinner arrangements.