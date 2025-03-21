“Harehas” development program supports the villages of Gegharkunik

YEREVAN—The 88 villages of the Gegharkunik province of Armenia are facing serious educational and economic challenges, including violence, unemployment, low levels of education—especially among women—and gender-based pregnancy terminations.

Thanks to the “Harehas” development program, 176 community projects will be implemented across Gegharkunik’s 88 villages over the next six years. Additionally, 60% of women in the region will gain employment and receive free education at the Armenian Code Academy.

To support these efforts, the “Harehas” fundraising initiative has been launched on the reArmenia platform and has already raised 10.3 million AMD.

The flexible development program is tailored to each village’s unique needs:

Each village’s curriculum will be designed individually, based on its specific challenges.

The issues will be identified in collaboration with the local municipality and villagers.

Educational courses and business projects will be developed and monitored by mentors over the following three years.

A three-month intensive training program will be conducted in each village with experts from various fields.

Free education opportunities will be provided in collaboration with the Armenian Code Academy.

Continuous support and communication will be maintained with the beneficiaries.

On March 7, a program was launched in the first village, Zovaber, and work is already underway:

30 women are participating in educational courses.

The director of “Prof Glass,” Gagik Mesropyan, has donated mirrors to the “Ani” dance ensemble of Zovaber.

A female donor, on the occasion of International Women’s Month, has gifted beauty salon gift cards to the 30 women.

Each of the 30 women has donated 7,000 AMD to “Harehas” so that women from other villages can also receive education.

The “Harehas” development program will also integrate the methodologies of Rudolf Steiner and Paulo Freire, the founders of Waldorf and critical pedagogy, to ensure a holistic and effective educational approach.

Join us! Let’s expand our impact to all the villages of Gegharkunik. To learn more about the project and support our initiative, visit Harehas fundraising project.