ARS of Eastern USA celebrates 115th anniversary with gala honoring service and dedication

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA celebrated its 115th anniversary with an unforgettable gala on March 8, International Women’s Day, following a seminar in New York. The event gathered 200 attendees from across North America at Liberty House, New Jersey, for an evening dedicated to honoring the ARS’s legacy of service and the remarkable women behind its mission.

Distinguished guests included Prelate of the Eastern USA, H.E. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian; ARF Eastern USA Central Committee Representative, Georgi Oshagan; ARS Central Executive Board Chairperson Arousyak Melkonian and members Talin Daghlian, Irma Kassabian and Nayiri Balanian; ARS Western USA Chairperson Christine Khanjian and members Rita Hintlian and Knar Avedissian; ARS Canada Regional Executive Board Chair, Loucine Jamgotchian Palandjian; Very Rev. Father Vache Balkjian, Rev. Father Mesrob Lakissian, Rev. Father Vahan Kouyoumdjian and Mr. Karnig Alajajian, who have established a scholarship for students from the Middle East pursuing higher education in the U.S.; Mrs. Arpy Seferian, who has established scholarships through the ARS Eastern USA for students majoring in the science field; the chairpersons of 20 chapters from the Eastern Region; ARS members from across North America, as well as members of sister organizations and community organizations.

The event was hosted by the distinguished Mistress of Ceremonies, Lara Bogossian, and Ani Panossian Mouradian, who led the program and reflected on the ARS’s numerous initiatives over the decades in service to the Armenian community, the homeland and the global humanitarian cause.

The evening began with stirring renditions of the anthems of the United States, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh and the ARS, performed by Niree Kaprielian, Petros Petrosian and Tveen Baronian.

ARS Eastern USA’s Executive Board Chairperson Caroline Chamavonian took the stage first, delivering an inspiring message: “As we stand on the shoulders of those who have come before us, we are inspired to continue this vital work. The challenges we face are indeed significant, but with our experienced members and our new members leading the way, we will continue to serve our people with compassion, dedication and an unyielding commitment to our shared future.” Following her remarks, a short video invited the community to join the ARS and support its mission.

Chamavonian then welcomed ARS Central Executive Board Chairperson Arousyak Melkonian, who expressed gratitude for the ARS Eastern USA’s steadfast support and dedication. She mentioned that the ARS Eastern USA continues to be one of the first to answer the calls of action and always extends healing hands to those around the world who need them most. Melkonian administered the oath ceremony for the organization’s newest members from across the region, with nearly 25 of the 44 newly joined members present, pledging to continue the ARS’s mission.

Next, H.E. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern USA, shared powerful words about the nurturing and vital role of the ARS in the Armenian community, likening its care and dedication to that of a mother’s love. He wished the organization continued growth and success.

In a heartwarming tribute, several ARS members who have dedicated over 50 and 75 years of service to the organization were honored with special certificates, recognizing their lifelong commitment and contributions. The members honored for over 75 years of service were Takouhi Artinian, Mary Reynolds and Elizabeth Pilibosian. The members honored for over 50 years of service included Angele Manoogian, Sossi Sagherian, Armine Minassian, Armenouhi Bardizbanian, Sonia Bezdikian, Valentine Berberian, Arpy Brakovich, Sirvart Telbelian, Hasmig Sarhadian, Ossanna Toumayan, Armig Ferris, Shakeh Tokatlian and Sossy Jeknavorian, some of whom were also present to receive their recognition in person.

ARF Central Committee representative Georgi Oshagan also delivered remarks, stating, “As we reflect together on the meaning of this 115th anniversary, may we rededicate ourselves to supporting the ARS with human and financial resources so that its essential work not only continues but also grows and expands for the benefit of our total Armenian nation.”

One of the evening’s highlights was the presentation of the prestigious Agnouni Award to Ungh. Arpy Seferian. In her acceptance speech, Seferian humbly shared the honor with everyone in attendance, acknowledging the collective effort and dedication of ARS members who tirelessly serve their community without seeking recognition.

The celebration continued with lively entertainment by the Hamazkayin New Jersey “Nairi” Dance Ensemble and musical performances by Petros Petrosian and Mher Mnatsakanian, who captivated the audience with traditional Armenian folk dances and songs.

The evening concluded with a joyous cake-cutting ceremony, inviting all members to the stage in a spirit of unity and celebration. As a special memento of the occasion, guests took home a booklet that highlighted the history of the organization and its chapters, information about the programs, and heartfelt messages and wishes from ARS members and supporters.