Haigazian University president delivers lecture on “Education, Peace, & the Bridge-Building Role of Middle East Christianity” at Columbia University

NEW YORK—On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Haigazian University, Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, President of Haigazian University, delivered a thought-provoking lecture titled “Education, Peace, & the Bridge-Building Role of Middle East Christianity” on March 3, 2025, at Columbia University’s Faculty House. The event was organized by the Columbia University Armenian Center and was co-sponsored by the NAASR / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues, the Columbia University Armenian Society and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA).

A full-capacity audience attended the event, including Vatican’s Ambassador to the U.N., Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia; Head of the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the UN, HE Ambassador Hadi Hachem; First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the U.N., Arsen Kotanjian; academicians; two of the great-grandchildren of the namesake of the University Armenag Haigazian, Peggy Mehagian Dingilian and Doug Mehagian; clergy, students and Haigazian University alumni and friends.

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, a Haigazian University alumnus and lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies (MESAAS) at Columbia University, opened the program with a welcoming note and introduced Rev. Dr. Haidostian to the audience.

In his lecture, President Haidostian explored the long-standing and pivotal role of Christian communities in the Middle East, particularly focusing on their contributions to education, healthcare and social cohesion in a region marked by both conflict and diversity. Drawing attention to the significance of Christian institutions, including Haigazian University, he highlighted their efforts to foster tolerance, promote dialogue and provide quality education as a means of bridging cultural and religious divides.

President Haidostian critically examined both the challenges and opportunities faced by these communities in their mission to promote peace and understanding in today’s complex geopolitical landscape. His insights underscored the importance of these institutions in serving as vital bridges for peace and cooperation in the Middle East and beyond.

The event concluded with a lively question-and-answer session, followed by an engaging reception where attendees further discussed the themes of the lecture.

In recognition of Dr. Khatchig Mouradian’s contributions to the 70th Anniversary celebrations of Haigazian University, a special token of appreciation was presented to him at the event.