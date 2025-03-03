City of Watertown names March 1st as Arshile Gorky Day

The Armenian Museum of America is joining Watertown’s Public Arts and Culture Department and a coalition of prominent organizations to honor the life and work of Arshile Gorky, a pivotal figure in the birth of Abstract Expressionism in the U.S.

After surviving the Armenian Genocide of 1915, Gorky arrived in Watertown in 1920, joining the wave of Armenian immigrants seeking refuge. He lived in Watertown until 1925 before moving to New York City. Gorky’s contributions to art are immeasurable, and his influence continues to shape contemporary art today.

In recognition of his contributions to the art world, his Armenian roots and his lasting connection to Watertown, the City of Watertown has named March 1st as Arshile Gorky Day. The following proclamation initiated by Councilor Nicole Garner was adopted by the City Council:

WHEREAS, Arshile Gorky, born Vostanig Adoian circa 1904, is regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century; and

WHEREAS, Gorky’s innovative art, marked by emotional depth and a unique blend of personal history and universal themes, profoundly shaped the development of modern art with his unique fusion of abstraction and surrealism; and

WHEREAS, Gorky’s Armenian heritage, shaped by the trauma of the Armenian Genocide, profoundly influenced his creative vision; and

WHEREAS, Gorky arrived in Watertown, Massachusetts, a town with a strong Armenian community, on March 1st, 1920; and

WHEREAS, Gorky became a significant figure in the cultural and artistic life of the nation; and

WHEREAS, Gorky’s struggle with personal hardship and his resilience in the face of adversity have made him an enduring symbol of artistic perseverance and vision; and

WHEREAS, Gorky’s legacy continues to inspire and enrich Watertown, serving as a testament to the power of art to transcend boundaries and tell stories of resilience;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED that the City of Watertown hereby proclaims March 1, 2025 as Arshile Gorky Day in honor of his contributions to the art world, his Armenian roots, and his lasting connection to Watertown.

The 100 Years of Arshile Gorky Committee is led by local resident Jack Dargon and Public Arts and Culture Planner Liz Helfer, in collaboration with the Armenian Museum of America, Mosesian Center for the Arts and the Historical Society of Watertown. It is supported by Mount Auburn Cemetery, the Arshile Gorky Foundation, Watertown Cultural Council, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, Watertown Community Foundation and Watertown’s Public Arts and Culture Committee.