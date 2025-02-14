LOS ANGELES—The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies and the Armenian Society of Fellows are pleased to announce On the Cutting Edge of Science and Tech: CA and Armenia Together, an innovative conference to be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at USC’s Ginsburg Hall at 10:00 a.m.

The conference will include presentations by world-renowned scientists from institutions such as Stanford University, the California Institute of Technology and Meta, who will share their groundbreaking work in astrophysics, neuroscience and artificial intelligence. These distinguished experts will provide insight into how their pioneering work is shaping the future of science and technology.

In addition to keynote lectures, the program will highlight the robust transnational networks between the California Armenian diaspora and the Republic of Armenia, showcasing the vital role that these collaborations play in advancing innovation. Furthermore, the event will discuss the unique role of the university in addressing today’s most urgent challenges through science and technology.

The conference is co-sponsored by USC Viterbi School of Engineering.

The event is free of charge and open to the general public; a full program will be available in the coming weeks. The conference will not be live-streamed — RSVP here to join in person.

The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies is a hub of research and learning at USC that studies the contemporary Armenian diaspora and Republic of Armenia.

The Armenian Society of Fellows is an international network of scholars and experts that aims to help raise Armenia’s educational and research institutions to world-class levels, and to network them globally.