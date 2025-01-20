Hamazkayin USA Eastern Region announces inaugural Armenian Music Festival

The Hamazkayin USA Eastern Regional Executive Committee announces the inaugural Armenian Music Festival to be held on June 19-21, 2025, in Philadelphia’s St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church.

Are you 10-18 years old? Do you play an instrument or like to sing? Register to participate in the festival workshops, led by renowned artists and musicians. The festival is open to the public. Join us for a weekend full of fun including booths, food, tour of Philly, concerts and a dinner/dance. Tickets for the concerts and dinner/dance will be available in the near future.

Festival information The Armenian Music Festival promises to offer a musically rich experience for our young musicians, with the participation of Zakar Kechichian, chairman of Hamazkayin Central Executive and well-known duduk and shvi player, music educator; Sevak Avanesyan, cellist and organizer of the Kapan International Music Festival; Serouj Kradjian, pianist; Hrachya Avanesyan, violinist; and Ara Dinkjian, oudist. Location:

St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, 8701 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Dates: June 19-21, 2025 Age requirement: 10-18 years Festival Check-in for participants (10-18 years old): by 8:45 a.m., Thursday, June 19, 2025, at St. Gregory’s Church

For more information (including registration), please visit the following link.