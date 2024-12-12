Armenian Youth Foundation awards record number of grants in 2024

WATERTOWN, Mass.—At its fall Board of Directors meeting, the Armenian Youth Foundation, Inc. announced the awarding of six grants totaling $75,000 to support various projects and programs benefiting Armenian-American youth. The recipients range from Camp Haiastan to Armenian day and Saturday schools.

Since its incorporation in 1975, the foundation has been dedicated to fostering Armenian culture and heritage through financial support. The first grant of $1,250 was awarded in 1976. Stepan Kanarian, Board chairman, emphasized the foundation’s careful stewardship of donor funds, stating, “The foundation awards grants solely from the income generated by its Capital Fund while preserving all donor contributions. This sustainable approach has allowed us to increase our impact over the years.”

The 2024 grant recipients and their projects are as follows:

Armenian Cultural Center of Chicago: Youth Center upgrades

Armenian Sisters Academy of Philadelphia: Classroom SMART Boards and laptops

AYF Camp Haiastan: Toddler and Day Camp Pavilion

Armenian Youth Federation: Support for first-time attendees at the 2025 Junior Seminar

St. Sarkis Church of Long Island: Saturday School teaching tools and project support

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School of Boston: Laptops, Chromebooks and projectors

These awards mark a significant milestone for the foundation, bringing its total grants to 128 and its cumulative financial contributions to $856,000. Michael Gostanian, Grants Committee chairperson, reaffirmed the foundation’s mission: “Our goal is to serve as a financial resource for programs committed to educating and promoting Armenian history, culture and identity.”

Gary Aprahamian, Board treasurer, highlighted the growth of the Capital Fund: “In the foundation’s early years, we averaged $7,000 in annual grants. Today, with a Capital Fund exceeding $750,000, our annual impact has grown five-fold to an average of $38,000 per year.”

To learn more about the Armenian Youth Foundation’s grant recipients or to contribute to its Capital Fund, visit their website. The foundation continually seeks to expand its financial base to meet the increasing number of grant requests each year.

About Armenian Youth Foundation, Inc.

The Armenian Youth Foundation, Inc. was incorporated in Massachusetts on December 12, 1974, and has been recognized as a 501(c)(3) organization by the IRS since July 2, 1975. Donations are tax-deductible as charitable contributions. The foundation builds its Capital Fund through donations and income generation, using its annual net income to support grants for Armenian-American youth organizations and programs. These initiatives include education in Armenian history, language and culture, as well as youth athletic and camping activities.