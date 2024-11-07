In Memory of Yervant Bedikian

Yervant Yeranos Bedikian passed away on October 25, 2024, at the age of 80.

Bedikian was the:

Beloved son of the late Hrant and Azadouhi Bedikian.

Beloved husband of Mary D. Bedikian.

Loving father of Dr. Sarkis (Gina) Bedikian, Dr. Shant (Heba) Bedikian and Kristina Bedikian.

Cherished grandfather of Madlyn, Olivia and Alexander.

Dear brother of Kevork (Liza) Bedikian and the late Raffi (Glenda) Bedikian.

Beloved son-in-law of the late Jamil and Alice Denno.

Dear brother-in-law to Benjamin (Linda) Denno, Zena (Severius) Shammas, Basil (Mervat) Denno and the late Dr Jerjis (Shatha) Denno.

Loving uncle of Hrant (Alice) Bedikian, Aram Bedikian, Sosi (John) Krikorian and Taleen Bedikian, Marie (John) Shiha, Michelle Denno, Jamie (Dr. Anthony) Gemayel, Serena Shammas, George Shammas, Hannah Denno, Grace Denno, Faith Denno, James Denno, Christopher Denno and Nora Denno.

Loving great-uncle of Haig Bedikian, Vanna Bedikian, Adam Krikorian, Isabel Shiha, Genevieve Shiha, Madison Gemayel and Julian Gemayel.

He will also be missed by his extended family members and friends.

Bedikian’s funeral service was held on November 4, 2024, at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church. Interment at Glen Eden Memorial Park Cemetery.

At the family’s request, donations in Yervant Bedikian’s memory may be made to St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Road, Dearborn, MI 48128.

Yervant Bedikian was born on September 20, 1944, in Aleppo, Syria, to Hrant and Azadouhi Bedikian, proud descendants of a Kharpertian family. He was the cherished younger brother of the late Tavit-Raffi and Kevork Bedikian. Bedikian’s educational journey began at Haigazian School in Aleppo and continued at Karen Jeppe High School, where he graduated in 1965. In pursuit of a career in pharmacy, he studied at Damascus State University, where he received his pharmacist certification in 1970. Bedikian moved to the United States in pursuit of the American dream, earning a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, in 1973. Shortly after, he established Rouge Drugs Pharmacy in River Rouge, Michigan — a testament to his hard work and dedication to serving his community.

On January 31, 1976, Bedikian married Mary Denno, his cherished partner and the love of his life. Together, they built a life rooted in deep affection, mutual respect and devotion, raising three children: Sarkis, Shant and Kristina. Throughout his life, Bedikian’s commitment to family, his community and the Armenian cause never wavered. From a young age, he was active in various community organizations, beginning with the Forty Martyrs Church in Aleppo, where he served as a clerk and continued with his family’s tradition in the Homenetmen scouting organization. His natural leadership led him to become a group leader, eventually heading the Aleppo ARF “Christapor” youth union. In Detroit, he co-founded the local Homenetmen chapter and served as chairman, and he was a founding member of the ARF committee. Bedikian was a member of the Knights of Vartan for 40 years and was appointed as Avak Khunamagal. He was also a proud member of the esteemed group known as the ‘Hundred Hyes.’ Bedikian was a devoted parishioner and active deacon at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, where he especially loved helping the Ladies Guild during their weekly baking sessions.

Bedikian retired in 2013 after nearly 40 years in pharmacy, dedicating his time to his family, community and faith. Those who knew Yervant were blessed by his kindness, generosity and dedication. His warmth, selflessness and deep love for his heritage made him an admired and respected figure. He shared in the joys and sorrows of others, always willing to lend a hand or a listening ear, embodying the values he held dear.

In his later years, Bedikian took great pride in his children’s accomplishments, supporting their pursuit of advanced degrees and celebrating their marriages. He found immense joy in his three grandchildren: Madlyn, Olivia and Alexander, embracing the role of doting grandfather with the same love and dedication he showed throughout his life.

On October 25, 2024, Bedikian’s journey came to an end, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, commitment and love. His spirit continues to live on in the hearts of those he touched with his cheerful smile, kindness and humor. As we mourn his absence, we celebrate the remarkable life he lived and the memories he created. May he rest in peace in God’s eternal light.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern USA Central Committee, the Hairenik Association and the editors and staff of the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly extend sincere condolences to the family of Yervant Yeranos Bedikian and to all their relatives and friends.