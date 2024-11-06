The Region in Brief

Armenia

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election. “I am sure that during your presidency, Armenia-U.S. relations will be further strengthened, and we will continue to record new achievements, realizing our vision of reaching the level of strategic partnership,” PM Pashinyan said, as quoted by his press office. He noted “unprecedented progress” in U.S.-Armenia relations in recent years and praised “effective cooperation between our countries in establishing peace and stability in the South Caucasus.” Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, PM Irakli Kobakhidze and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also swiftly congratulated Trump.

Artsakh

The Geghard Foundation has issued a statement condemning Azerbaijan’s ongoing destruction of Armenian heritage and communities in Artsakh. According to the foundation, Azerbaijan has desecrated monuments, cemeteries and churches, targeting entire Armenian villages and neighborhoods. The latest casualty is the village of Mkhrenes in the Hadrut region. Satellite imagery has revealed that most of the village’s homes, along with key infrastructure such as the school, kindergarten and other buildings, have been demolished, totaling more than 40 structures. Saint Sarkis Church in Mkhrenes, which was partially damaged during the war, was completely destroyed by October 2022.

Georgia

A Facebook post attributed to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, which describes the Armenian regions of Lori and Tashir as part of “historical Georgia,” has sparked controversy. The post, shared from a page under Zourabichvili’s name, has been widely circulated, leading to confusion about its authenticity. The post does not appear on the president’s verified account. The Georgian president’s press office clarified that the Facebook page in question does belong to Zourabichvili; it is an unofficial page where personal posts and images are shared, rather than her official channel. The post has since been deleted.

Iran

Iran is considering increasing the scale of its response to Israel, which could involve not only the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) but also the country’s regular army, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision comes in the wake of recent Israeli strikes attacking military targets in Iran. The Journal reports that Tehran is not expected to deploy additional forces in the region.

Russia

In a statement delivered during a ceremony presenting the credentials of newly-appointed ambassadors, President Vladimir Putin asserted Russia’s active role in facilitating peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Addressing the ambassadors of 28 countries, including Armenia, Putin emphasized Russia’s ongoing efforts to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. He highlighted Russia’s support of a peace treaty, the demarcation of state borders, and the unblocking of economic and transport links, which he said are in line with tripartite agreements reached between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022.

Turkey

Protests have erupted in eastern Turkey in cities including Mardin, Batman and Halfeti over the government’s decision to replace opposition party mayors with appointed trustees. The demonstrations followed the arrests of several mayors, and police used pepper spray and water cannons to disperse the crowds. At least 60 people, including leaders from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and Democratic Regions Party (DBP), were detained. Gülistan Şönük, co-chair of the HDP’s Batman branch, vowed that protesters would not back down until the decision was reversed.