Hayat Project, a remarkable fusion of pop and traditional Armenian music

I recently had the unique opportunity to interview Hayat Project, one of my favorite bands in Armenia and beyond. Since its inception in 2019, Hayat Project has gone one way and one way only — up! In 2023, Hayat Project delivered over 100 exhilarating shows with 12 sold-out nights in the United States. The band’s strong social media presence boasts over 121,000,000 views on YouTube and millions of engagements on other platforms.

Hayat Project will conclude its world tour in Los Angeles on November 24, 2024 at the Peacock Theater. The band will perform fan favorites and debut new music in the Armenian and English languages. Joining them on stage will be comedian Liana Vanoyan, known for her hilarious characters on social media, her movie and TV roles, and her participation in Hayat Project’s videos. I recently attended Hayat Project’s concert and wish strongly to be in the audience at the LA concert. The wave of positive energy, enthusiasm and love that Hayat Project spreads is unparalleled, not just among Armenians but also international standards.

During my encounters with the band, I realized that along with great talent and charm, these young artists, creators and producers are also gifted with important qualities including sincerity, kindness, optimism, friendliness and a generous dose of heartwarming humor. The producers, Vahe Kirakosyan and Ruben Mkhitaryan, are driven not only to achieve sold-out performances but also to create music that uplifts, inspires and elevates listeners morally and spiritually — whether the songs are about romantic love, homeland or other themes.

Milena Baghdasaryan (M.B.): How was Hayat Project founded, and how did the artists come together?

Vahe Kirakosyan (V.H.): Hayat Project was born at Hayat Music Hall in Gyumri, where the artists of Hayat Project initially performed as the resident band. Nare Hovhannisyan was the first to join us, followed by the others. Eventually, Hovhannes became part of the group at the suggestion of our drummer. It’s also important to mention that many of the current band members knew each other before the band was established, whether through the Aratta Band or simply as fellow residents of Gyumri. Ruben Mkhitaryan and I also knew each other from a very young age.

M.B.: Where and how do you start? Where do you get your inspiration?

Ruben Mkhitaryan (R.M.): At my age, inspiration is no longer a necessity in the creative process. You reach a point where you understand the needs of the band or project — whether it’s a particular style of music or specific lyrics — and you simply sit down and create it. If the producers have a long-term plan, you write with that perspective in mind. Let me share a little secret: we have songs prepared for Valentine’s Day for the next three years. All we’ll need to do is release them. We have a strategy, and we know what content to produce each month.

Our aim is not just to maintain our current position, which is already quite strong and unmatched, but to continually push for greater heights. Interestingly, it’s our slow-tempo songs that often spark the most discussion and interest. What did we do? We convinced the Armenian audience that the Gyumri dialect isn’t just for fun and humor; through our slow, lyrical songs, we’ve shown that it’s also a language of love.

M.B.: Is there a specific order in your creative process, like lyrics first and then music, or the other way around?

R.M.: For me, it usually starts with the lyrics. I build the music around them. Of course, there have been times when a melody came to me first, and I then thought about which lyrics would fit. But more often, I focus on creating beautiful lyrics first and then composing the music to match.

M.B.: Can you talk about the creative process behind your music videos?

R.M.: Our music videos are part of a larger strategy. Hayat Project has several core elements: joyful rhythms, the memorable and humorous Gyumri dialect and vibrant dances. Even our black-and-white videos have color in them. Hayat Project needs to captivate not only through music but also through its visual presentation, whether on stage or in music videos. We first decide on the color scheme, the clothing and then the plot and mise-en-scène. None of our music videos are uninteresting. For example, in Gtnim Yaris, we filmed in a setting of mountains, lakes and snow — what might seem like a typical location, but the way we styled it, the colors we chose, Nare’s violin performance and the emotional atmosphere all come together to create something unique and beautiful.

M.B.: In your opinion, which song was key to Hayat Project’s success?

V.H.: Zizi Bizi was the turning point for us. Then came Harsaniq and Qef Enq Anum, which has the highest number of views. But it’s Zizi Bizi that has become our signature song, the one people request everywhere we go.

R.M.: Zizi Bizi and Harsaniq were pivotal. Zizi Bizi generated a wave of interest and enthusiasm, while Harsaniq solidified our fame. Zizi Bizi introduced us as a unique and different band from Gyumri, and Harsaniq is structured in such a way that anyone who has attended a wedding can connect with it.

M.B.: If you were to perform at an international music festival or a major event, which song would you choose to represent the band?

V.H.: We would certainly create a new song specifically for a global event. It would reflect our evolution and the energy we want to bring to the world stage.

R.M.: I would choose Gtnim Yaris for now, because I’m confident that, no matter the language it’s translated into, it would still move hearts. To be honest, I don’t place much importance on international contests, because their evaluation criteria often seem incomprehensible to me. For me, the most valuable recognition is the applause from the audience. If your work consistently sells out shows, you know you’ve succeeded. There’s no better reward than that.

M.B.: What do you think makes Hayat Project so special, leading to such rapid popularity?

V.H.: The key is our heartfelt dedication to the people. We sing in the Gyumri dialect and focus on themes of pure love and positivity. Even our slower songs carry a happy vibe, which resonates with listeners.

R.M.: Hayat Project has a unique identity. We don’t shy away from our roots or our dialect; we embrace them and have turned the Gyumri dialect into a key part of our brand. Hayat Project has become a cultural ambassador for Gyumri, representing the city wherever we go.

Armen Hovhannisyan, guitarist: Our uniqueness and success stem from a few key factors. I believe the biggest contributors are our sincerity and transparency. But what truly sets us apart is our Gyumri roots — the distinctive sense of humor, the unique vibe and the unmistakable dialect that all reflect our hometown’s character.

Arthur Yeghiazaryan, keyboardist: I think a significant part of what makes Hayat Project so special and popular is the strong governance and management from our producers, Ruben Mkhitaryan and Vahe Kirakosyan. Their dedicated work ethic and well-thought-out strategy really set us apart and drive our success.

M.B.: How do you establish a connection with the audience from the stage? Has the confidence you have now always been there, or is it the result of years of experience and practice?

Armen Tadevosyan, drummer: We’re always sincere and open on stage. Each of us behaves just as we would in real life — no acting, no pretense. We stay true to ourselves. I believe that’s the key to our success in connecting with the audience and exuding confidence. We don’t fake anything.

M.B.: Hovhannes, in addition to being a talented vocalist, you also have a background in acting. How does your acting experience help you on stage during Hayat Project’s concerts?

Hovhannes Serobyan, vocalist: When people comment on my singing, I often emphasize that my primary profession is acting. I consider myself an actor who also happens to sing well. My acting background plays a crucial role on stage, particularly when it comes to engaging and connecting with the audience. Of course, we’ve faced many challenges on the way to establishing the level of connection we have today, but my acting experience has been instrumental in that journey.

M.B.: Nare, you are the only female member of the band. Your presence on stage brings a special lightness and beauty to the performances. How do you feel being the only woman in the band, what do you aim to bring to the band, and what does being part of Hayat Project give you?

Nare Hovhannisyan, vocalist: I feel fantastic being the only girl in the band. The guys are incredibly thoughtful, caring and supportive. I always try to bring my unique touch to our music and to our band. It’s hard for me to pinpoint what the band gives me, but I would say the most significant aspect is the emotions we share.

M.B.: What message do you hope to convey through your music?

V.H.: Our goal is to spread joy and uplift people’s spirits through our music.

R.M.: From day one, our message to the band’s artists has been to ensure that people leave our concerts with positive vibes, emotions and memories. They should associate us with joy and positivity. Even our lyrical songs aren’t about heartbreak or lost love — they’re about successful, healthy and vibrant love stories. Hayat Project is the only band in Armenia that maintains a vibe of happiness and positivity, even in its lyrical songs.

M.B.: What challenges have you encountered throughout your journey as a band, and how did you overcome them?

Mher Martikyan, bass guitarist: The biggest challenge we faced was returning to the stage after the 2020 war and trying to act happy. We were all going through an emotionally difficult time, but we understood our responsibility to bring some positivity to our audience. For instance, my role on stage isn’t the most eye-catching, but I realized that even if just four people are watching me, it’s important that I convey positive emotions to them. This sometimes meant setting aside my own feelings and focusing on what would best serve the people.

M.B.: Do you have any upcoming projects or collaborations that you’d like to share with our readers?

V.H.: We have some exciting new styles, duets and premieres lined up for our upcoming concert tour. We’ll be performing in European countries like the Czech Republic and Germany, as well as in Moscow, Yerevan and Los Angeles. Our big concert will take place on November 24 at the Peacock Theater, and it’s going to be a significant event for us.

M.B.: What has been the most memorable or hilarious moment for you in the band’s history?

R.M.: There was a time when I wasn’t allowed into a Hayat Project concert because a new security guard didn’t recognize me and didn’t know that I was the producer!

V.H.: The most memorable moments are our first concerts in new countries. Seeing the excitement in people’s eyes and knowing that they’re eagerly waiting for Hayat Project is unforgettable. Every new concert feels like a milestone for me.

When I asked Hayat Project band members about their most memorable or funny moments, the conversation was filled with humorous stories and incidents. They shared tales of falling off the stage during concerts, accidentally leaving someone backstage, poking another artist in the eye due to excessive enthusiasm and many other anecdotes that made us laugh wholeheartedly. These stories showcase the close personal bond the artists and producers have created and maintained over the years. After hearing these stories, I wasn’t surprised by their answer to my final question: “Where do you see yourselves in a few years?” They replied, “Perhaps a bit older, but still all together.”