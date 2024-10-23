The Region in Brief

Artsakh
Starting on October 18, the Committee for the Protection of Fundamental Rights of the People of Artsakh, which was established by the Artsakh parliament in December 2023, held a three-day meeting in Yerevan, engaging with key figures including Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan and Catholicos Karekin II. The committee highlighted the international recognition of the Artsakh people’s right to a safe and dignified return. This sets the stage for the second phase of its activities, focused on promoting international negotiations. The committee outlined a six-month work plan, addressing the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage, protection of property and the return of Armenian prisoners held in Baku.
Azerbaijan
The community of “Western Azerbaijan,” an irredentist concept that refers to the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, has submitted a formal request to Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. The document proposes the establishment of a dedicated body within the Milli Majlis to address issues related to the return to “Western Azerbaijan.” In response, Speaker Gafarova has directed the formation of a task force in parliament, led by MP Aziz Alakbarov, to focus on this initiative.
Georgia
Members of the parliamentary majority in Georgia have filed a new lawsuit with the Constitutional Court against President Salome Zourabichvili for allegedly violating Article 52 of the country’s Constitution, which requires the head of state to receive government approval before exercising representative powers abroad. The petition has been signed by 81 lawmakers. This legal challenge underscores ongoing tensions between the presidency and the parliament.
Iran
In a recent interview with Turkey’s NTV channel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that any attack on Iran would cross a “red line,” which the country would not ignore. “If Israel were to strike us, we are prepared to respond. We will respond appropriately, but we hope Israel will not test our readiness,” he said. Araghchi cautioned that while Tehran would not delay in retaliating, it would also not rush into action without careful consideration.
Russia
During a meeting of BRICS leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted key areas of cooperation among member states. “We have actively promoted the deepening of multilateral cooperation among our nations in three main areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges,” Pres. Putin stated. He also noted ongoing efforts to ensure the smooth and comprehensive integration of new participant countries into the association’s work.
Turkey
Fethullah Gülen, the exiled cleric accused of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt, has passed away in Pennsylvania, where he had been residing. Turkish authorities blamed Gülen’s organization, which they call the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO), for its involvement in the coup, which led to the arrest of over 80,000 individuals and the dismissal of approximately 150,000 public servants, including military personnel. Gülen consistently denied the charges against him.
Artificial Azerbaijan’s racist dirty politicians with their empty and deliberate provocative statements should be given a big dose and a bitter taste of their own medicine. The idea of “Western Azerbaijan” is laughable. I remember when the enemy leaders were confronted about this and asked to explain themselves and they quickly changed their tunes and in a vague language they implied, with that provocative hollow statement, that they were talking about the return of their population to places from where they were expelled rather than anything else. But I think given the dirty and cunning character of our enemy leadership and given their politically ignorant and gullible peasant population, they use such provocative statements to shift the focus from the Aliyev clan thieves onto their Armenian enemy in order to keep the hatred and the animosity alive between the two sides as a means to secure Aliyev clan’s continued rule over this artificial gas station disguised as a country.
Let’s think about this provocative statement for a minute. An artificial state invented 106 years ago for the first time in the history of the region and adopting its fake name 18 years later in 1936, an adopted name stolen from one country and that is Iran, and land stolen from another country and that is Armenia, land that is the extension and continuation of contemporary Armenia, i.e. Eastern Armenia, making such statements or even claims is humorous and truly delusional.