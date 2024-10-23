The Region in Brief

Artsakh

Starting on October 18, the Committee for the Protection of Fundamental Rights of the People of Artsakh, which was established by the Artsakh parliament in December 2023, held a three-day meeting in Yerevan, engaging with key figures including Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan and Catholicos Karekin II. The committee highlighted the international recognition of the Artsakh people’s right to a safe and dignified return. This sets the stage for the second phase of its activities, focused on promoting international negotiations. The committee outlined a six-month work plan, addressing the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage, protection of property and the return of Armenian prisoners held in Baku.

Azerbaijan

The community of “Western Azerbaijan,” an irredentist concept that refers to the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, has submitted a formal request to Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova. The document proposes the establishment of a dedicated body within the Milli Majlis to address issues related to the return to “Western Azerbaijan.” In response, Speaker Gafarova has directed the formation of a task force in parliament, led by MP Aziz Alakbarov, to focus on this initiative.

Georgia

Members of the parliamentary majority in Georgia have filed a new lawsuit with the Constitutional Court against President Salome Zourabichvili for allegedly violating Article 52 of the country’s Constitution, which requires the head of state to receive government approval before exercising representative powers abroad. The petition has been signed by 81 lawmakers. This legal challenge underscores ongoing tensions between the presidency and the parliament.

Iran

In a recent interview with Turkey’s NTV channel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that any attack on Iran would cross a “red line,” which the country would not ignore. “If Israel were to strike us, we are prepared to respond. We will respond appropriately, but we hope Israel will not test our readiness,” he said. Araghchi cautioned that while Tehran would not delay in retaliating, it would also not rush into action without careful consideration.

Russia

During a meeting of BRICS leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted key areas of cooperation among member states. “We have actively promoted the deepening of multilateral cooperation among our nations in three main areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges,” Pres. Putin stated. He also noted ongoing efforts to ensure the smooth and comprehensive integration of new participant countries into the association’s work.

Turkey

Fethullah Gülen, the exiled cleric accused of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt, has passed away in Pennsylvania, where he had been residing. Turkish authorities blamed Gülen’s organization, which they call the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO), for its involvement in the coup, which led to the arrest of over 80,000 individuals and the dismissal of approximately 150,000 public servants, including military personnel. Gülen consistently denied the charges against him.