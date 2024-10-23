Amaras Internship “aims to inspire youth with knowledge, vision and a sense of duty”

Tsoghig Ashekian, executive director of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau Office of Youth Affairs (BOYA), unveiled the newly launched Amaras Training and Internship Program in an exclusive interview with the Weekly. The program offers young Armenians a unique opportunity to gain invaluable experience within the political, cultural and archival institutions of the ARF.

The Amaras program takes its name from the first school founded by Mesrop Mashtots in Artsakh, which has been a beacon of enlightenment since the fifth century. Ashekian emphasized the symbolic significance of the name, stating, “Amaras reflects the power of education and enlightenment in Artsakh, a region central to Armenian history. With the same spirit, we aim to inspire our youth with knowledge, vision and a sense of duty toward the future liberation of our homeland.”

Operating under the umbrella of various ARF-affiliated offices, news outlets and cultural centers, the program is designed for young adults ages 18-28 who have at least two years of organizational experience within the ARF. Participants are provided with an immersive environment for learning, skill-building and professional development, enriching their academic pursuits and professional resumes.

Ashekian highlighted the dual mission of the program. “Amaras serves as an educational initiative, but also as an idea-creating space. Through this program, our youth can exchange experiences, build connections and gain firsthand exposure to the inner workings of Armenian institutions, further empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the ARF’s mission,” she said.

The 2024 cohort of the Amaras program will be placed in a diverse range of prestigious offices and institutions affiliated with the ARF worldwide. These encompass political and advocacy offices including the Armenian National Committee offices in Armenia, the United States and Europe.

Participants will also gain experience in leading Armenian press and media outlets such as Aztag in Beirut, Horizon Weekly in Montreal and the AYF FM radio station in Paris. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to work in archival and research centers, including the Western Armenian Study Center in Yerevan, and within cultural and educational institutions, such as the Hamazkayin central office, school and kindergartens in Beirut.

“We aim to involve a broader range of institutions, particularly in the fields of education, research and social work. We believe that the flow of young people into these areas will significantly impact the creation of a healthy, educated future generation,” Ashekian said.

The Amaras program has already demonstrated its potential through the success stories of its 2024 participants. Tatev Der Martirosyan, member of the ARF Nigol Aghpalian Student Organization and ARF HEM and a political science student at the American University of Armenia, spent a month working at the ARF BOYA and the ARF Central ANC offices in Yerevan.

“One of my most important tasks was to familiarize myself with the office’s activities and contribute to its projects. Through Amaras, I expanded my skills, made meaningful connections with other members and achieved most of my goals,” Der Martirosyan noted. Her contributions also included conducting a comparative study on displacement rights in Kosovo and Artsakh.

Similarly, Leon Gasparian, member of ARF ZOM and LEM and a law graduate from Notre Dame University in Lebanon, delved into research on Turkey’s presence in Lebanon during his time at the ARF ANC Central Office. “This internship helped me gain experience and knowledge by exposing me to real-life experiences that I had not encountered before. Additionally, it allowed me to meet new people from whom I learned invaluable lessons. I encourage others to take part in this internship, as it offers a unique opportunity to take part in the work ANC offices do for the Armenian cause,” Gasparian said.

Garen Jinbachian, member of AYF West and a natural sciences graduate from Paris Cité University, further showcased the diversity of opportunities with Amaras, conducting research at the ANCA headquarters in Washington. Lastly, Harut Markosian, member of the ARF Nigol Aghpalian Student Organization and a master’s student in international relations at the American University of Armenia, will begin his placement at the start of next year at the central ANC office in Yerevan, where he hopes to deepen his experience in the advocacy work of ANC offices across the globe.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

These early examples reflect the program’s ability to provide ARF youth with meaningful, real-world experiences that not only enhance their professional resumes but also connect them more deeply with the mission of the ARF.

Looking ahead, the Amaras program promises to sharpen the unique talents of ARF youth, providing them with professional training while strengthening their organizational involvement. “It’s essential that we acknowledge the dedication of our youth,” said Ashekian. “They work tirelessly for the homeland and the Armenian people, and now, with Amaras, their commitment is formalized and recognized as a model of excellence.”

The program is set to expand in the coming years, with the potential to involve a greater variety of offices and institutions. “This year’s pilot has already taught us valuable lessons,” Ashekian reflected, “and with the feedback we’ve received from participants, we’re well-positioned to make next year’s program even more effective and impactful.”

The Amaras Training and Internship Program stands as a testament to the ARF’s enduring commitment to youth development, preparing the next generation of Armenian leaders to uphold the values of education, cultural preservation and national advocacy.