The Region in Brief

Artsakh

Citizens of Artsakh are urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor to investigate events since September 2020, when Azerbaijan’s military aggression forced over 150,000 Armenians to flee their ancestral lands. Reports from international organizations including Freedom House indicate that Azerbaijan’s actions constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, prompting calls for ICC intervention. Ongoing violations raise serious concerns about human rights and Armenian cultural heritage. Displaced Armenians from Artsakh stress the need for the ICC to uphold justice and prevent further atrocities in the region.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, the political leaders of Artsakh held in Baku will not be released and will remain in custody. Recent information indicates that the detention terms for former Artsakh presidents Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, former Foreign Minister David Babayan, Parliament Speaker David Ishkhanyan, General David Manukyan and others have been extended. In late September 2023, Azerbaijani border guards unlawfully detained eight political leaders from Artsakh.

Georgia

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has accused “Georgian Dream” of running the country under the influence of the Russian government, as the nation approaches its parliamentary elections on October 26. Zourabichvili criticized the ruling party, which has held power since 2012, for employing tactics of polarization and intimidation reminiscent of those used in Russia. She said that the party is preparing to falsify election results and exerting pressure on government officials to secure votes in its favor. The president highlighted a troubling environment for democracy, citing attacks on opposition activists, threats against journalists and obstacles for citizens living abroad trying to exercise their voting rights. “These are not ordinary elections, but a choice between the European future and the Russian past,” Zourabichvili said.

Iran

In a meeting on October 15, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian engaged with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to discuss regional cooperation and geopolitical concerns. During the discussions, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of national sovereignty, stating, “It is not good when other countries are present in our region. We believe that the sovereignty of any country should not be violated, and we do not consider the presence of external nations to be in the interests of our regional countries.” The Iranian president also expressed support for the establishment of railway and road connections between Iran and Azerbaijan, highlighting a desire to enhance collaboration in energy and agriculture sectors. “Iran welcomes all projects that will contribute to the further development of relations between Islamic countries,” he said.